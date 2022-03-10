Alberta Model Is 'The First Indigenous Woman' To Pose For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
"My heart is so happy." ❤️
An Alberta model is set to be the "first Indigenous woman" to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Ashley Callingbull, who has made it as one of 14 finalists in the Sports Illustrated’s annual Swim Search competition, said she is “so honoured” to have been chosen.
The model took to Instagram to announce the news on International Women's Day and shared that she would be flying to the Dominican Republic to take part in the shoot.
“From what I’ve been told I’ll be the first Indigenous (First Nations) woman to reach this milestone. I’m so honoured and thankful to [editor MJ Day] and the Sports Illustrated team for believing in me, helping me amplify my voice and also for making sure that I won’t be the last Indigenous woman to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated.”
“My heart is so happy and I can’t wait to share my journey,” she added.
Callingbull, who hails from Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, is also the only Canadian to have been selected as a Swim Search finalist in 2022. All 14 finalists take part in a photoshoot with the hopes of being featured in the issue.
Since her initial announcement, Callingbull has been sharing her experiences of heading away for the shoot in the Dominican Republic.
So far she has shared images from her swimsuit fittings as well as videos of her freaking out arriving at her hotel and it’s so sweet to see. We can’t wait to see the final shots.