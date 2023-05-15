Martha Stewart Is A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model At Age 81 & Here's How She Prepared
Her photos are gorgeous!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Edition is here! This year, the publication features icons like the mag's first queer cover model Lauren Chan, and LSU sports stars Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne. Nonetheless, cover star Martha Stewart seems to be impressing people the most.
The 81-year-old home and hospitality TV icon just made history as the "oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model," gracing the 2023 cover wearing a white bathing suit in the lush Caribbean jungle photos released Monday.
Stewart, who was a model in her 20s and has graced our televisions for 30 years, is no stranger to the camera, yet she has opened up about the challenging opportunity. She revealed how she prepared for several months leading up to the stunning Dominican Republic photoshoot that would go on to impress the world.
\u201cI know y'all not surprised @marthastewart is out here serving up CAKE in Sports Illustrated! For the the record she is 81. #marthastewart\u201d— Lisa Respers France (@Lisa Respers France) 1684163783
"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge, " Stewart told the TODAY Show this morning. "And I think I met the challenge. I didn't starve myself."
She revealed that for a couple of months, from when she got the call from the shoot in November 2022 to the actual shoot in the Caribbean, she cut out some carbs from her diet, specifically bread, and pasta. She also exercised with Pilates every other day.
Stewart chalked it all up to living a "clean life," which includes a healthy diet, exercise, and good skincare.
"For me, it is a testament to good living. I think all of us should think about good living, successful living, and not about aging," she said. "The whole aging thing is so boring."
She went on to say it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle that will help you live a better life as you age, as well as to continue to do the things that make you happy.