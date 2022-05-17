Jordan Peterson Blasted Yumi Nu's SI Swimsuit Cover & Fans Are Rallying Around Her
He called her "not beautiful." 🤨
Yumi Nu made one of the covers of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was not kind about the plus-sized model's looks.
The men's rights author and former University of Toronto professor blasted Nu's looks on Twitter late Monday, only to face some pretty strong backlash for his unprovoked comments.
In his tweet, he wrote: "Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."
Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1526252018813255682\u00a0\u2026— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@Dr Jordan B Peterson) 1652728288
Since posting the tweet, fellow Twitter users are ripping the controversial psychologist apart.
One user wrote, "Authoritarianism is when there's a thick woman on a magazine cover? Lmao."
Many users struggled with his use of the term "authoritarian," with one person commenting: "'Authoritarian'? Chunky women on magazine covers? You sound like a parody of you."
That prompted Peterson to fire back with a follow-up tweet.
"It's a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty, reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better," responded Peterson.
It's a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty, reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better (see https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S016363839890011X#:~:text=Several%20previous%20experiments%20have%20found,is%20present%20soon%20after%20birth\u00a0\u2026)(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3000557/\u00a0\u2026) but don't let the facts stop you.https://twitter.com/vaushv/status/1526280542445899776\u00a0\u2026— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@Dr Jordan B Peterson) 1652731312
He then linked two studies on attractiveness and beauty and said, "but don't let the facts stop you."
He didn't say anything about Maye Musk, the 74-year-old model and mother of Elon Musk who also earned her own cover.
But Peterson's critics weren't buying it, and many simply pointed out that no one asked for his opinion.
"Why do men feel it's their duty to publicly pronounce their view on the attractiveness of women?" one user tweeted. "Couldn't you just keep it to yourself?"
Even the popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Doğan Piker gave his two cents.
Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change thatpic.twitter.com/XGIk7b1kLu— hasanabi (@hasanabi) 1652728766
Hours after posting the tweet, Peterson announced that he would be leaving the social media platform because of the "endless flood of vicious insults."
The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1526388875496759296\u00a0\u2026— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@Dr Jordan B Peterson) 1652754543
He continued to post on Monday night and was back with more tweets on Tuesday morning.
Nu shared the tweet along with a very simple response on Monday.
"Hoes mad," she wrote.
Hoes mad https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1526279181545390083\u00a0\u2026— Yumi Nu (@Yumi Nu) 1652734058
Sports Illustrated announced that Yumi Nu made the cover on May 16. In a story released by the publication, they shared that this was her second time in the issue and that "the Japanese-Dutch recording artist, model and entrepreneur made her SI Swim debut in last year's issue."
"I'm eternally grateful," Nu told People after he cover was announced.
"Collaboration with SI Swim is a no brainer for me — they aren't afraid to push the boundaries of what used to be normal for the media."
She added that she was excited to work with SI and "break out of the mold the world puts us in."
Sports Illustrated revealed that in addition to Yumi Nu, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk also made the cover.