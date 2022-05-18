Yumi Nu Just Laughed At Jordan Peterson's SI Swimsuit Tweet & Sang 'I Win' On TikTok
"You lose!"
Musician Yumi Nu doesn't need Jordan Peterson to say her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover is beautiful — and she's more than happy to declare victory after his tweet about her blew up in his face.
The Canadian psychologist declared Nu's cover to be "not beautiful" earlier this week, prompting her fans to shred him on Twitter. He even announced that he'd be getting off the platform, although that didn't quite come true.
But Nu clearly wasn't bothered by his comment, because she took to TikTok on Wednesday to mock him with a lip synch to Nicki Minaj's song Itty Bitty.
Nu lip-syncs the song with a screenshot of Peterson's tweet behind her. Then she comes in at the end with a copy of her SI cover.
"Like, I mean, I don't even know why you girls bother at this point," says the song.
"Like, give it up! It's me! I win! You lose! Hahahahahahaha.”
The controversy began when Sports Illustrated announced a fresh cast of celebs for its 2022 Swimsuit issue, which included Nu along with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Maye Musk.
Peterson, 59, was apparently not happy with seeing a plus-sized model on the cover, and he attacked it by sharing the image on Twitter.
His tweet read: "Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."
Nu later retweeted his his tweet and said "hoes mad."
Hoes mad https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1526279181545390083\u00a0\u2026— Yumi Nu (@Yumi Nu) 1652734058
Critics blasted Peterson on Twitter and pointed out that he's not exactly cover-model material. They also later showed up to back Nu in the comments on her TikTok video.
The top comment under the video says: "You did win cuz Jordan b. Peterson is leaving Twitter (hopefully) after he got blasted on the thread."
"Single-handedly got Jordan Peterson off Twitter. & looked AMAZING while doing it. Queen," wrote another person in agreement.
A few hours after posting the tweet about Nu, Peterson took to his Twitter to announce that he would be leaving the app due to "the endless flood of vicious insults" he received and called the app "intrinsically and dangerously insane."
The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1526388875496759296\u00a0\u2026— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@Dr Jordan B Peterson) 1652754543
"I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc.," read part of his announcement to leave the social media platform. "It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly."
Although he threatened to leave the platform on May 16, it seems like he can't get enough of the bird app because he's still tweeting away.
Another comment under Nu's video made fun of Peterson for his tweet and wrote, "he got ratioed so hard he literally tweeted that he had his assistant change his Twitter password."
Someone else asked: "Has he seen what he looks like?"