Home Depot Responds After 'Unpacking Privilege' Sign At 'Woke' Calgary Store Goes Viral
The company says it was "not part of any required programming."
A Home Depot store in Calgary has struck up a conversation on Twitter after reportedly hanging a sign addressing privilege in its employee lunchroom.
The document, called "Unpacking Privilege", defines what privilege is and the different types of privilege people can hold. The sign also had a checklist of the types of privilege people can hold such as white, male, class, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual.
It also dives deeper into racism, how to talk about white privilege and why people are uncomfortable doing so.
From a friend that works at Home Depot, this is the kind of crap on display in the lunchroompic.twitter.com/pFd0IkKlbY— LLB (@LLB) 1647830309
A disgruntled Twitter user took to the social media platform to share the sign: "From a friend that works at Home Depot, this is the kind of crap on display in the lunchroom."
In response to photos of the document, Twitter users had a lot to say, with some branding the retailer's move as "woke".
"Stop giving these large, 'woke' companies your time and money. Find a local hardware store, restaurant, bank, farmer, butcher...and pay in cash," one said.
Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan B. Peterson also got involved too.
Welcome to the commissariat at Home Depot. How can our capitalist corporations be so blind to their own interests?https://twitter.com/llb24693515/status/1505735568340107265\u00a0\u2026— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@Dr Jordan B Peterson) 1647892932
Some users specifically took issue with the checklist, worrying it is "encouraging racism and sexism".
"It's clearly putting it in people's minds that if they are of a certain race, sexuality or other group that Home Depot defines as 'privileged' that they need to feel worse about themselves," they said.
However, many other Twitter users were quick to point out why documents like this are "useful" for employers and employees.
"I worked briefly in a big box store and something like this would have been useful, especially for some of the managers," one said.
"Wow, strange how this information takes you right out of your comfort zone. I found it interesting to read and thought-provoking. It’s sad that the thought of learning something contrary to your own thoughts can trigger such negative emotion and comments," another added.
One user also highlighted one of the key points of the sign, which discussed empathy for other people's experiences. "You can still buy a hammer and learn to appreciate different perspectives," they said.
You know sometimes people have difficulty empathizing if they are not affected or can\u2019t relate with a similar experience. You can still buy a hammer and learn to appreciate different perspectives.— PappyBobo (@PappyBobo) 1647907247
In a statement to the Associated Press, Home Depot in the U.S. said that the document was "a resource in our Canadian division and not part of any required programming."
It said that while the company supports diversity, the worksheet was not created or approved.
Narcity reached out to all eight of Calgary’s Home Depot stores, who either refused to comment or referred us to their communications team. Narcity also sent repeated requests over multiple days to the communications team of Home Depot's Canadian division who have yet to respond.