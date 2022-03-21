Editions

Alberta RCMP Warns People About A Ponzi Scheme That Has Scammed Almost $150K From Victims

The scam has been advertised on social media.

An RCMP vehicle. Right: Someone using a phone and a computer.

The RCMP is warning Albertans about a new ponzi scheme that has so far scammed victims out of almost $150,000.

The scam promises people high returns on investments by purchasing unpopular Amazon products to "drive popularity and increase consumer interest."

According to Alberta RCMP, the scheme — known as Aweunion or Awebuy — has been advertised on social media. People are encouraged to invest through an app that claims to use the money to buy under-performing products on Amazon to "increase their relevancy and improve performance through the site's algorithm".

"Individuals believe they will receive a commission from their investments; however, victims see little to no return and are unable to contact Aweunion administrators after investing a significant amount of their personal finances," Alberta RCMP said.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) found the scam to be taking place across Canada, with 14 reports of the scam made in Alberta. Albertan victims have lost a total of $148,630 so far.

"We are asking the public to be vigilant in the investments they are making via apps and online platforms that promote significant profit or returns on their finances," says Sgt. Tyson Duff with the RCMP's Integrated Market Enforcement Team.

"Avoid falling victim to such scams by carrying out your due diligence and thoroughly researching the businesses you are trusting with your money."

Alberta RCMP asked anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a scam to contact their local law enforcement or CAFC.

