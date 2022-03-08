A Licence Plate Sticker Scam Is Targeting Drivers In Alberta & Here's What To Look Out For
It’s definitely not Service Alberta texting you.
Service Alberta has issued a warning to Albertans about a new phone scam they’ve seen involving licence plate expiry stickers.
Scam calls and texts are possibly one of the worst things about owning a phone, and you probably think you’ve seen them all at this point.
However, the latest scam appears to be targeting Albertans with text messages claiming to be from Service Alberta. In the text messages, the scammers are offering $120 refunds which they claim is for licence plate expiry stickers. The text messages also include a link.
People who click the link are then directed to input their banking information to receive the refund by direct deposit. However, Service Alberta has confirmed these messages are not from them.
New text scam: Albertans are receiving text messages falsely claiming to be from Service Alberta, offering $120 refunds for licence plate stickers, with a link included. Do not click the link or provide your info. More: https://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=8205402B6532D-F945-352C-E0320039CC0B9523\u00a0\u2026 1/2— Service Alberta (@Service Alberta) 1646696675
They also warned Albertans who receive these text messages or “any other electronic message claiming to offer refunds for licence plate stickers” to "not click any links or input any personal or banking information."
Licence plate expiry stickers are no longer used in Alberta and were officially dropped on January 1, 2021. Vehicle registration and annual renewal fees have continued as normal.
Service Alberta also urged anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of fraud or suspected fraud to contact the police.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.