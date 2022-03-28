Calgary Police Are Searching For 2 Missing Brothers & They've Asked The Public For Help
The brothers' family is "concerned for their well-being."
Calgary police are urging anyone who may have seen two brothers who went missing over the weekend to get in touch as efforts are underway to find them.
Michael Panagakos, 16, and his older brother Gregory, 21, were last seen leaving their home in the 7000 block of Coach Hill Road Southwest at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, according to a news release.
"It is believed they may be traveling towards the Bragg Creek area in a 2009 Gold Ford F150 truck with a black stripe running from the hood to the back, bearing Alberta license plate CGV-5525," police said.
Michael is described as around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build, brown curly shoulder-length hair and a slight beard, while Gregory is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slim build and light brown hair below his shoulders.
Police said the brothers' family is "concerned for their well-being".
"Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada in hopes of locating the younger brother, Michael, as quickly as possible," police said.
Anyone who knows of the brothers' whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Those with info about the case can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.