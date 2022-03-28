Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

Calgary Police Are Searching For 2 Missing Brothers & They've Asked The Public For Help

The brothers' family is "concerned for their well-being."

Calgary Staff Writer
Michael and Gregory Panagakos. Right: A gold truck similar to the one the brothers were travelling in.

Michael and Gregory Panagakos. Right: A gold truck similar to the one the brothers were travelling in.

Calgary Police | Handout

Calgary police are urging anyone who may have seen two brothers who went missing over the weekend to get in touch as efforts are underway to find them.

Michael Panagakos, 16, and his older brother Gregory, 21, were last seen leaving their home in the 7000 block of Coach Hill Road Southwest at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, according to a news release.

"It is believed they may be traveling towards the Bragg Creek area in a 2009 Gold Ford F150 truck with a black stripe running from the hood to the back, bearing Alberta license plate CGV-5525," police said.

Michael is described as around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build, brown curly shoulder-length hair and a slight beard, while Gregory is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slim build and light brown hair below his shoulders.

Police said the brothers' family is "concerned for their well-being".

"Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada in hopes of locating the younger brother, Michael, as quickly as possible," police said.

Anyone who knows of the brothers' whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Those with info about the case can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...