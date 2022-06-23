Calgary Woman Whose Body Was Found In A Waste Container Has Been Identified By Police
"She was one of a kind."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Calgary Police have identified a 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a waste container earlier this year, as part of the investigation into her death.
The body of Tara Niptanatiak was found in a residential waste container in the 700 block of 24 Avenue S.E. in Ramsay on February 25, and police said that they believe she "did not enter the alley under her own abilities."
Previously, police were not releasing the victim's identity, but said in a press release on Wednesday that they have the family's permission to do so, in hopes of anyone with information about the incident coming forward.
After reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV, police believe that Niptanatiak may have been placed in the waste container, possibly using a vehicle.
Although an autopsy determined that Niptanatiak's death was not suspicious, police said that they are investigating how her body ended up in the container.
Niptanatiak was described as having short, dark hair and wearing dark clothing with a North Face winter jacket at the time of her death. Police added that she had a red sleeping bag, and was "known to frequent area shelters."
"Tara was the kind of person that helped those in need before helping herself, she was one of a kind. She loved life, and those who knew her knew that to be true," Rolanda Niptanatiak, the victim's sister, said in the release.
"Throughout all of this, the not knowing, the unanswered questions, the complete heartache of knowing she's been buried before we found out all I could think of is my big sister," she added.
Police are urging anyone who may have information on her whereabouts in the days and hours before her body was discovered to contact them or tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.