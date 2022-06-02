A Woman Was Killed In Calgary After Being 'Thrown From A Vehicle' & Trapped Under It
"Drug impairment is being investigated as a factor in this collision."
A 24-year-old woman has died after being thrown from a vehicle and trapped under it in a collision in downtown Calgary.
Calgary Police were called to respond to the incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, on Third St. S.W. near Seventh Ave S.W.
Police said in a news release that a black Kia Soul with a 26-year-old man driving, and the 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat, was stopped on the side of a road before it reversed suddenly and crossed the road.
"During the sudden movements, the passenger fell out of the front passenger door and was run over by the vehicle. The Kia then struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on the east side of the road," police said.
Police initially believed that the injured woman at the scene of the collision was a pedestrian, but said that she was actually the passenger, who was "thrown from the vehicle" during the incident.
The woman was trapped under the car and although bystanders attempted to help her, she later died at the hospital due to fatal injuries.
The driver of the Kia was found unconscious at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and is now in serious condition.
Right now police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the incident but added that "drug impairment is being investigated as a factor in this collision."
Anyone with information on the collision or the lead-up to it has been urged to contact Calgary Police's non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.