A Driver In Calgary Got Serious Road Rage & Police Say He Shot At Another Motorist
People should not approach the suspect if they see him.
Calgary Police is investigating a road rage incident that took place in the city’s northwest this week that reportedly involved a firearm.
In a statement, the police said the incident had taken place at approximately 8.10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16. Police received calls from citizens driving in the Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive Area reporting that two vehicles seemed to be involved in a road rage incident.
People were also reporting that they saw a firearm and heard gunshots in the area, the police said.
Police believe the incident began on Stoney Trail northwest between a white Chevrolet Cutaway van and an older model black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and continued as the vehicles stopped at a red light on Nose Hill Drive.
“At this point, it is believed the occupants of both vehicles engaged in a verbal altercation and an individual from the SUV discharged a firearm in the direction of the van,” the police said.
We continue to investigate a road rage incident in the northwest yesterday, in which citizens reported they saw a firearm and heard gunshots in the area. Anthony Gregory FAVELL, 22, is wanted in connection. Call 403-266-1234 or @CanStopCrime. #yyc #wanted\nhttps://newsroom.calgary.ca/attempted-murder-suspect-wanted-in-road-rage-incident/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/FWpDCHnXmu— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1645138961
“The driver of the van then fled towards the Tuscany area with the SUV following behind. At one point while the vehicles were in motion, the individual from the SUV shot directly at the driver of the van. The driver of the van ducked upon seeing the suspect pointing the firearm at him, and his window was shattered which caused him minor injuries.”
Police said the suspect is believed to have exited the SUV and fled on foot following the second shot. Police later found the SUV abandoned.
The driver of the van called the police to report he was involved in a road rage incident and had been shot at. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
After reviewing evidence and gathering CCTV footage, police investigators have identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Gregory Favell.
A warrant has been issued for Favell’s arrest and he is facing charges for attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent.
Staff Sergeant Mark Neufeld, of District 7 General Investigative Unit, said: “This road rage incident covered a lot of ground. We are asking anyone who was in the northwest area of Stoney Trail and Tuscany yesterday morning around 8 a.m., and has dashcam footage, to contact police.”
“If anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him, and call police immediately.”