Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Driver In Calgary Got Serious Road Rage & Police Say He Shot At Another Motorist

People should not approach the suspect if they see him.

Calgary Staff Writer
A Driver In Calgary Got Serious Road Rage & Police Say He Shot At Another Motorist
Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Calgary Police

Calgary Police is investigating a road rage incident that took place in the city’s northwest this week that reportedly involved a firearm.

In a statement, the police said the incident had taken place at approximately 8.10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16. Police received calls from citizens driving in the Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive Area reporting that two vehicles seemed to be involved in a road rage incident.

People were also reporting that they saw a firearm and heard gunshots in the area, the police said.

Police believe the incident began on Stoney Trail northwest between a white Chevrolet Cutaway van and an older model black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and continued as the vehicles stopped at a red light on Nose Hill Drive.

“At this point, it is believed the occupants of both vehicles engaged in a verbal altercation and an individual from the SUV discharged a firearm in the direction of the van,” the police said.

“The driver of the van then fled towards the Tuscany area with the SUV following behind. At one point while the vehicles were in motion, the individual from the SUV shot directly at the driver of the van. The driver of the van ducked upon seeing the suspect pointing the firearm at him, and his window was shattered which caused him minor injuries.”

Police said the suspect is believed to have exited the SUV and fled on foot following the second shot. Police later found the SUV abandoned.

The driver of the van called the police to report he was involved in a road rage incident and had been shot at. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

After reviewing evidence and gathering CCTV footage, police investigators have identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Gregory Favell.

A warrant has been issued for Favell’s arrest and he is facing charges for attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Staff Sergeant Mark Neufeld, of District 7 General Investigative Unit, said: “This road rage incident covered a lot of ground. We are asking anyone who was in the northwest area of Stoney Trail and Tuscany yesterday morning around 8 a.m., and has dashcam footage, to contact police.”

“If anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him, and call police immediately.”

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A 9-Month-Old Girl Was Found Dead In A Calgary Home & Police Are Treating It As Suspicious

Investigators have spoken with several family members.

Modfos | Dreamstime, Osa855 | Dreamstime

The sudden death of a nine-month-girl in Calgary has prompted a police investigation.

Paramedics and police were called to a house in Falshire Place N.E at around 7.15 p.m. on January 27 where they found a young girl was unresponsive.

Keep ReadingShow less

2 Women Hospitalized After Their Drinks Are 'Spiked' & Now Police In Calgary Identify A Witness

They are asking for the public's help.

Osa855 | Dreamstime

UPDATE: A witness sought in a spiked drink incident at a local bar has come forward to speak to investigators following Monday's media release.

Two women had their drinks spiked in a bar in Calgary and now police have identified a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less

2 Bears Were Spotted In A Calgary Neighbourhood & People Are Asked To Be On The Lookout

You don't want one in your backyard.

Brandon Smith | Dreamstime, Project007 | Dreamstime

Police in Calgary is asking residents in a southwest neighbourhood to be on the lookout when leaving their homes after a recent bear spotting in the area.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 12, police said that throughout Monday night into early Tuesday morning a bear and her cub were spotted in yards along the western edge of Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities near the Tsuut'ina Nation border.

Keep ReadingShow less

Calgary Police Are Investigating The 'Suspicious' Death Of A Toddler

A very sad situation.

Calgary Police Service | Facebook, Calgary Police Service | Facebook

Calgary Police are investigating the death of a toddler in the southeast area of the city.

According to a social media post from police on Tuesday, October 5, officers responded to the community of Radisson Heights around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a toddler in distress.

Keep ReadingShow less