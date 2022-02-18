Sections

Here's What Is Open & Closed On Family Day 2022 In Alberta

The Family Day long weekend has arrived but that means that there may be different opening hours for many places.

As many Albertans prepare for the long weekend, here’s everything that’s going to be open and closed on Monday, February 21.

Grocery Stores

Safeway: Open regular hours.

Co-op, Calgary: Open regular hours.

Sobey’s: Open regular hours.

FreshCo: Open regular hours.

Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Save On Foods: Open regular hours.

Liquor Stores

Ace Liquor: Open regular hours.

Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours.

Liquor Depot: Open regular hours.

Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours.

Malls

West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Edmonton City Centre: 12 - 5 p.m.

Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: 12 - 5 p.m.

CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Southcentre Mall, Calgary: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m

Government Services

Canada Post: Regular collection and delivery of mail will take place.

Banks: Closed.

Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.

Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on regular Saturday schedules.

Things To Do

Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Outdoor Skating Rinks, Calgary: If the weather permits, outdoor skating rinks will be open in the city.

Calgary Recreation Services: All Calgary Recreation facilities will be closed, except for Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure Centre, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.

