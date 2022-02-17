The City of Calgary Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Will Pay You Over $100k
Time to update your resume!
Job hunting can be a pretty stressful time, especially when it comes to getting a decent wage. However, the City of Calgary is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and many of those could pay you over $100,000.
There's a range of jobs on offer from parks ecologists, managing community wellbeing for citizens, and city planning.
If you have the relevant degrees and experience, one of these could be the job for you.
Corporate Environmental Specialist
Who Should Apply: If you’ve been to school for environment or engineering, this role could be for you. It involves developing and implementing Calgary’s climate adaptation program.
Manager, Community Wellbeing Strategies
Who Should Apply: This role is all about advancing the social wellbeing of Calgarians. You’ll need to be able to support the implementation of strategies related to gender, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Parks Ecologist
Who Should Apply: This role is responsible for the conservation and management of urban natural ecosystems in Calgary. You’ll need a knowledge of “local natural history, ecosystems, and biodiversity”.
Planner
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in planning, you could help to transform Calgary. Experience in "urban environment and municipal infrastructure planning" are considered assets.
Information Privacy Strategist
Who Should Apply: This is a critical role in "upholding and enhancing the information and privacy" for The City of Calgary. You'll need to provide guidance on the development and implementation of information and privacy initiatives.