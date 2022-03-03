The City Of Calgary Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
There are some really fun jobs up for grabs!
If you’re looking for a new job opportunity in Calgary, the answer could be right in front of you.
The City of Calgary is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some of them don’t even require a degree.
From teaching trampolining to leading youth programs or even administrative work, there’s a huge range of jobs available at the moment.
Office Administrator
Who Should Apply: If you’re an organizational wizard, this is the job for you. You’d be providing administrative support, ordering supplies, submitting service work orders, and scheduling meetings. Excellent communication skills and great customer service are also crucial.
Golf Course Worker
Who Should Apply: This role is all about caring for some of Calgary’s beautiful golf courses. This role needs employees who aren’t afraid of some manual labour. Some tasks would include collecting and cleaning golf balls, taking care of the golf carts and generally making sure the golf course is in top condition.
Gymnastic Trampoline Instructor
Who Should Apply: If you know your tuck jump from your pike, maybe you could become a Trampolining Instructor. This role would need someone who can plan and teach recreational gymnastics or trampoline programs to help students develop their skills.
Lifeguard Instructor
Who Should Apply: As a lifeguard instructor, you’d need to be able to teach and evaluate National Lifeguard candidates to make sure they meet Lifesaving Society standards. You need to create a safe learning environment to teach future lifeguards.
Security Guard
Who Should Apply: Security Guards need to be able to protect City of Calgary assets from people to information and facilities. You’d be the first call for all security-related situations and would need to monitor for any potential issues.
Recreation Leader
Who Should Apply: If you think you’re a positive role model for Calgary’s young citizens, this is a great opportunity to lead on the city’s recreation programs. It would include supervising participants at special events, day camps and youth programs in the city.