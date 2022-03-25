You Can Get Paid To Pour Pints & Show People Around Calgary On A Giant Mobile Bar This Summer
Get paid to party! 🥳
What makes the ultimate summer job? Being outside, partying, and cruising around your city? If that sounds like your dream job you could do all this and get paid as a pilot for Pedal Pubs Calgary.
Pedal Pubs is looking for a new cohort of "pilots" to take groups on two-hour tours of some of Calgary's best bars and breweries, pour pints and never let the party vibes end.
Pedal Pub tours see groups of up to 15 people pedalling a huge mobile bar through the city, with tons of great music blasting and regular stops at bars and breweries on the way.
It's a super popular activity for birthday, bachelor or bachelorette parties.
"Pilots bring their flair to create the best experience possible – it’s their domain to maximize the memorable event for Pedal Pub guests," the company said.
Tours are held Wednesday to Sunday from May through September with the busiest times being evenings and weekends so potential pilots would need to be available then.
Pilots need to be able to narrate tours around the city and really show off their hyperlocal knowledge, keep guests entertained and snap group photos throughout their two-hour tour. You also need to be able to follow safety guidelines and keep bikes well maintained.
Anyone interested in applying must be over the age of 18, hold a valid Alberta driver's licence, and have a clean driving record.
The role would be a great fit for bartenders, servers, musicians, photographers, or anyone looking for a fun seasonal role.
Pedal Pub Calgary Pilot
Who Should Apply: If you've got amazing knowledge of Calgary that you can't wait to share, and you're ready to keep the party spirit going all day long, this could be the job for you.