canada jobs

Remote Jobs In Calgary That Will Pay You Up To $30 An Hour To Work From Home

You’ll never have to leave the house again.

A woman working from home. Right: The City of Calgary skyline.

If there’s one good thing to come from the pandemic, it’s the influx of remote working opportunities. Luckily, there are loads of companies in Calgary hiring right now for remote workers.

Doing a day's work and not even having to leave the house is kind of the dream, right? The jobs below jobs pay up to $30 an hour and you won’t even have to change out of your pyjamas. We won't tell.

If remote work isn't your thing, and you love an office, Narcity recently compiled a jobs list from the City of Calgary who were hiring roles that paid up to $100,000 and other jobs which didn't require a degree. WestJet were also recently hiring flight attendants, which is the opposite of working from home, but great for those who love to travel.

Digital Imaging Reviewer

A man working from home.

Salary: Up to $25 per hour.

Company: Kuva Systems

Who Should Apply: If you've got three years of data entry work experience and a strong eye for detail, this could be for you. This role involves analyzing real-time image data and an interest in cleantech is a plus.

Apply Here

Call Centre Representative

Company: WestJet

Who Should Apply: Not only is this job remote but you and your family get travel perks from day one. If you’re a great communicator and love giving great customer service, this is the job for you. You need to live within an hour of Calgary and have high-speed internet.

Apply Here

Tutor

A man using his laptop to tutor online.

Salary: Up to $30 per hour.

Company: Calgary Tutoring Centre

Who Should Apply: Got a passion for teaching and want to help others to learn too? You could be a remote tutor for grades one to 12 kids in the city. You’ll need to be familiar with Alberta's curriculum and be able to work some weeknights and weekends.

Apply Here

Law Assistant

Salary: Up to $30 per hour.

Company: GBCS Group

Who Should Apply: If you've got an education in law, this could be a great remote job. Day-to-day activities include things like preparing internal and external communication and drafting corporate and commercial agreements and contracts.

Apply Here

Recruitment Specialist

A woman working from home.

Company: Corus Orthodontists

Who Should Apply: You’d be helping to source the best talent such as hygienists, dental assistants, administrators, and lab technicians. You’ll need to be able to develop recruitment and sourcing strategies and manage the recruitment process.

Apply Here

