canada jobs

WestJet Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Calgary & Vancouver So Here's How You Qualify

Want to travel the world and get paid? ✈️

Calgary Staff Writer
A WestJet Flight Attendant on board a plane. Right: A WestJet airplane in flight.

@westjet | Instagram, WestJet

WestJet is looking to hire flight attendants based out of Calgary and Vancouver and now’s your chance to apply.

The airline is hiring people who are able to give customers a “remarkable guest experience” while also maintaining high safety standards. After all, flight attendants are representing the brand.

WestJet is looking for keen travellers who are happy to be away from home for up to six nights at a time.

If that sounds like you, there are a few more technical parts you need to know. Applicants must be 19 years of age or older, they must be able to reach 204cm without shoes and they need to be able to lift up to 22lbs overhead.

All applicants must also be able to travel internationally to the U.S. and beyond without restrictions, and they should hold a valid Canadian passport or Permanent Resident card.

As you’d be talking to customers from all over the world, a second language is definitely an asset.

If your application is successful, WestJet flies to over 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe.

WestJet employees also receive travel privileges for themselves and their families effective from their start date so the world really is your oyster.

The posting closes on March 4 so get your applications in and good luck.

