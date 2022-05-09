WestJet Finally Launched Direct Flights From Calgary To Rome, So Grab Your Passport
Travelling to Italy just got easier. 👇🏼✈️
WestJet just dropped a big announcement that will make it so much easier for Canadians living out west to book the Italian vacation of their dreams — without the lengthy layovers from hell.
The airline just launched direct flights from Calgary International Airport to Rome, with the very first flight hitting the runway on Sunday, May 8. According to a news release, the route was supposed to launch in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic — so safe to say it's been a long time coming.
WestJet's direct service to Rome will operate during peak season up to three times every week. So while flights from Alberta to Rome have typically taken at least 12 hours with a hefty stint in the airport, the new direct route from Calgary can get you there in just nine and a half hours. So now you can skip the long and boring layover in airports around the world, and fly straight into Italy's stunning capital city.
As well as shaving off a few hours of travel time, prices for a round trip can be found as low as $980 so you'll have more spending money to indulge in pasta and wine when you arrive.
If Rome isn't your scene, it'll also be easier to get to a bunch of other European destinations as the number of WestJet flights from Calgary to London, Paris and Dublin will also be returned to pre-pandemic levels.
This summer, WestJet will be running 142 daily departures, including 35 Canadian destinations and 16 U.S. destinations including Nashville and Denver. It's also set to launch a direct route between Calgary and Boston from June 30.
