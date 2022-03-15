WestJet Is Bringing A Bunch Of Flights Back This Summer & You Can Fly To So Many Iconic Spots
Ready for a summer 2022 vacation, anyone? ✈️
Are you ready to pack your bags? WestJet's summer schedule has just landed and the Canadian airline is bringing back flights to so many iconic destinations around the world.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across Canada and beyond, WestJet is making moves to restore its network "to near pre-pandemic levels."
After cancelling and rescheduling a bunch of flights earlier this year due to what it called "stagnant" travel rules in Canada, the carrier is now reintroducing trips to domestic and international destinations, including so many bucket list spots in Europe and the United States.
Services will be ramped up once again from airports in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and more, with travellers offered an "abundance of options to reconnect to and explore new destinations."
For example, Canadians will be able to book a trip to European hotspots like Paris, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Rome and Barcelona, as well as Chigaco in the United States.
Travellers can expect even more options in the near future too, as WestJet recently announced its plans to buy Sunwing. The airline says the move will mean "more affordable fares" for Canadians.
Those looking for ultra low cost tickets and domestic flights could also consider Canada's newest airline Lynx Air, which promises mega cheap fares and takes off for the first time this spring.
If you're not quite ready to get on a plane just yet, don't worry. There are so many places in Canada that look like Europe or that look like other parts of the world that you can visit, without even needing your passport!
