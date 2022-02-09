Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

WestJet Is Slashing Even More Flights In March & Slammed Canada's 'Stagnant' Travel Rules

WestJet says Canada is the only G7 country with such tight travel measures. ✈️

Trending Editor
WestJet Is Slashing Even More Flights In March & Slammed Canada's 'Stagnant' Travel Rules
@yvrairport | Instagram, Michal Jerzy | Dreamstime

There's bad news on the horizon if you were hoping to take a trip next month, as WestJet has confirmed that it will continue to slash flights by up to 20% throughout March.

In a notice on Monday, February 7, the Canadian airline confirmed that more routes would be consolidated up until March 31 at the earliest.

It's the third month in a row that the company has announced significant cutbacks to its services, after making similar moves ahead of both January and February 2022.

While previously the airline had partially blamed the Omicron variant's impact on staffing levels, its latest statement suggests the cancellations and changes are a result of Canada's tight travel measures.

“For two years, WestJet has gone above and beyond to keep our guests safe throughout their travel journey,” said Harry Taylor, the company's interim president and CEO in the notice.

“Travel advisories, restrictions and testing requirements were meant to be temporary, yet our industry has now reached an impasse that is severely impacting the recovery of our airline and sector," he continued.

The company's CEO went on to call on the federal government to bring travel restrictions "in line with our global counterparts, reflective of current data and once again makes travel accessible and affordable for Canadians.”

The notice says that Canada is the only G7 country to still require pre-departure and on-arrival PCR testing for travel, before describing Canada's refusal to budge on current measures "disappointing" and "stagnant in its approach."

WestJet says impacted travellers will be notified of any changes to their itineraries via email. The company says all flexible change and cancel guidelines, as well as schedule change refund policies remain in place.

It's the latest in a series of cancellations from multiple Canadian airlines, as the industry continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may not be all bad news, though. Speaking on February 4, senior public health official Dr. Theresa Tam said that travel measures must be "reevaluated in the days and weeks to come," as the government plans for what's next.


This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

The Best On-Time Airlines Have Been Revealed & No Canadian Carriers Made The List

Canadian airports didn't rank as the best in the world either!

@yvrairport | Instagram, @torontopearson | Instagram

If you're wondering which carriers in Canada or around the world are the most punctual, a ranking of the best on-time airlines has dropped but no Canadian ones made the cut!

OAG, an organization that provides data on airports and airlines, released its Punctuality League report on January 19 which ranks the carriers around the world with the best on-time performance.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & You Get Travel Perks As Soon As You Start

Some positions are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada. ✈️

@westjet | Instagram

For anyone who's looking for work, there are a bunch of WestJet jobs available and they come with serious travel perks that start right away!

The positions are primarily located in Calgary but there are some that are remote, so you can do the work from anywhere in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced Its First Flights

Prices start at just $39 one-way! ✈️

Amzphoto | Dreamstime

Lynx Air has landed in Canada! The "ultra-affordable" Canadian airline has officially launched its booking website and flight tickets are now on sale.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, January 19, for flights aboard the low-cost carrier.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

WestJet Says It's Made The 'Difficult Decision' To Slash Even More International Flights

The airline has called out Canada's "cumbersome travel rules."👇✈️

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime

If you've got an upcoming flight, you should check your emails ASAP! WestJet has confirmed that it's consolidating 20% of its services throughout February and it's in addition to previously-cancelled flights.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 18, the company confirmed that Canada's "cumbersome travel rules" were in part to blame for the change, which is the latest in a series of cancellations from Canadian airlines.

Keep Reading Show less