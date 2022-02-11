Sections

The Feds Are Facing More Pressure To Scrap Canada's 'Obsolete & Out Of Step' Travel Rules

Airlines, airports, travel companies and some doctors are among those now calling on the federal government to loosen Canada's travel restrictions, which they say are "stagnant," "obsolete" and "out of step."

In a release shared on Thursday, February 10, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable slammed the country's "unnecessary and non-science-based obstacles to international travel, such as the pre-departure and on-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers."

The roundtable is made up of representatives from all over Canada's travel and tourism sector, including leading airports, airlines, hotels and more.

"Canada's current COVID-19 travel restrictions are obsolete and out of step with other countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Denmark," the notice reads.

"Further, the vast majority of Canadian travellers are fully vaccinated, as is the industry which serves them," it continues.

According to the roundtable, "a group of Canadian doctors" also support changes to Canada's ongoing travel measures.

"COVID-19 testing at the border does not make any sense; travel is no more risky than other activities and there is no scientific reason to single it out," said Dr. Zain Chagla, Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University.

He continued, "When first put in place, Canada's travel rules were designed to keep COVID-19 out of the country. Now that the virus is here and community spread is responsible for approximately 99 per cent of all infections, the rules governing travel are obsolete."

Air Canada echoed the message, tweeting, "We believe our country should align with the emerging global consensus and adjust our policies to better match the diminishing risks of the pandemic, including a plan to remove restrictions and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers."

A few days earlier, WestJet announced that it would be slashing flights for the third consecutive month. The airline took aim at the federal government's ongoing travel rules, which it described as "stagnant."

In a tweet, the company said that Canada's "cumbersome and outdated policies must evolve."

Toronto Pearson, like other airports, has also been vocal in calling on the government to update its rules, previously urging officials to reallocate COVID-19 testing resources from airports to "those who need it most."

While the feds have not announced any upcoming changes to Canada's strict travel measures, top public health official Dr. Theresa Tam recently said that restrictions must be "reevaluated in the days and weeks to come."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

