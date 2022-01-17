Pearson Airport, Air Canada & West Jet Want The Feds To Change Testing Requirements
They say it could free up 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day for schools and healthcare providers.
One of Canada's busiest airports, Toronto Pearson Airport, and two major Canadian airlines are urging the feds to scrap some of their COVID-19 testing requirements.
Toronto Pearson Airport, alongside Air Canada and West Jet, penned an open letter to top-ranking health officials with the federal and Ontario governments pleading them to work together and update travel restrictions so more resources can be given to "support our healthcare system and our communities."
They are all recommending to scrap mandatory arrivals testing from airports and instead give those resources to communities, schools, and the healthcare system. They also suggest going back to "surveillance arrival testing" for international travellers as well as mandatory isolation for fliers coming in from outside of Canada who are symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19 on a surveillance test.
As the Omicron variant has quickly become the predominant variant of COVID-19 within our communities, we need to ensure Canada\u2019s limited testing resources are being used where Canadians need them most \u2013 to support our communities, schools, hospitals and long-term care homes.— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1642417881
"Over the last two months, Omicron has quickly become the predominant variant of COVID-10. As it spreads throughout our communities, we need to ensure Canada's limited testing resources are being used where Canadians need them most—to support our communities, schools, hospitals and long-term care homes," the joint letter reads.
Already the Ontario government has already changed up who's eligible to get PCR and rapid antigen tests, and reduced the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated residents who test positive for COVID-19.
"As every person travelling to Canada must take a PCR test prior to getting on a plane inbound to Canada and must be fully vaccinated, there is no good public health rationale for a second test upon arrival. We know that the primary concern for Omicron is in the community," the joint letter reads.
Recently the feds updated their travel restrictions with stricter entry requirements, making it a lot harder for unvaccinated travellers to get into the country.
"Removing arrivals PCR testing from Toronto Pearson airport alone would free up 8,000 tests a day for the GTA, which will help keep our most vulnerable—those in long-term care, hospitals, and our children attending school—safe," the joint letter says.
"Now is the time to put scarce testing resources where Canadians need them most: in our communities and not in our airports."
