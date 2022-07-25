There Are A Ton Of Delays At Pearson Today So You Might Want To Check Your Flight Details
Always good to stay updated.
It's just plain annoying anytime you arrive at Toronto Pearson Airport early only to find that your flight has been delayed or cancelled. Sadly, that bleary-eyed reality is facing many travellers on Monday.
On Monday morning, the airport's website revealed that many flights' departure and arrival times had been delayed.
Both regional and international travel times, from Boston to Munich, were set back, some by up to 4 hours.
Here's hoping those left stranded brought a book or have some comfort games on their phone.
Ironically, the hold-up comes just days after Pearson was declared the worst airport for summer delays.
According to new data by FlightAware, obtained by Narcity, just over half of all scheduled flights from May 26 to July 19 were delayed, a whopping 52.5%.
Pearson Airport also ranked fourth in flight cancellations worldwide, with 6.5% of flights cancelled from May 26 to July 19 and 1,816 in roughly two months.
The delay issues don't appear to be going anywhere soon either, as stranded travellers could be seen taking to Twitter on Sunday to complain about its latest round of wait time increases.
"When sleeping rough in Toronto Pearson Airport because of constant and infuriating delays, use your mandatory face mask as a sleep mask instead," wrote one user.
Air Canada has been public about its struggles to keep up with travel demands. It recently announced the cancellation of many summer flights due to "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system" last month.