toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Ranks Worst In The World For Delays & Cancellations Are High, Too

The last two months have been rough. 😭

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Pearson Airport.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Toronto Pearson Airport has made a name of itself with extreme delays and wild cancellation stories, and now travellers have the data to back their tales of woe up.

FlightAware released data to Narcity reporting that 52.5% of the airport's flights were delayed from May 26 to July 19, making Toronto Pearson Airport the number one airport on their worldwide list for delays.

If being the world's tardiest airport wasn't bad enough, Pearson Airport also ranked fourth in flight cancellations worldwide, with 6.5 % of flights cancelled from May 26 to July 19.

Bringing in a total number of 1,816 cancelled flights in roughly two months.

Although it's no secret Air Canada has been struggling to keep up with the demand for flights after announcing the cancellation of many summer flights due to "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system" last month.

In a statement posted on June 29, Air Canada's president and CEO Michael Rousseau apologized for "flight cancellations" and "customer service shortfalls" and explained the airline was struggling to keep up with demand as travellers returned to airports.

According to FlightAware these are the top ten worst airports for delays, according to recent data.

1. CYYZ – Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada, 52.5 %
2. EDDF – Frankfurt Airport, Germany, 45.4%
3. LFPG – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France, 43.2%
4. EHAM – Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands, 41.5%
5. EGKK – London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom, 41.1%
6. EGLL – Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, 40.5%
7. EDDM – Munich Airport, Germany, 40.4%
8. LGAV – Athens International Airport, Greece, 37.9%
9. YSSY – Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, Australia, 34.2%
10. KMCO – Orlando International Airport, United States, 33.4%

If you're flying out of Toronto, you may want to plan ahead for the possibility of delays.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

