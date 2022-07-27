An Airport Worker Compared Traveling In Calgary To Toronto Right Now & There's A Clear Winner
Can you guess which airport is more hectic? ✈️
As people start taking summer vacations, there's been a ton of airport horror stories, from lost baggage to massive flight delays. A Calgary Airport worker has given Narcity the inside scoop on how YYC compares to Toronto Pearson Airport right now, and it's good news for Calgarians.
Andy Davis, terminal operations director at YYC Calgary International Airport told Narcity there had definitely been an uptick in the number of passengers travelling through the airport in the last few months after two years of less travelling due to the pandemic.
However, Davis said Calgary Airport was "really lucky" and did not see "the same level of disruption" as seen at Toronto Pearson. Just take a look at the countless stories of flight delays and lost baggage that people are dealing with in Toronto.
But he added the airport isn't immune to the disruption going on elsewhere in the country.
While the airport had seen some instances of passenger baggage not arriving earlier in the summer, Calgary Airport has been fortunate to not have too many issues, Davis said.
"We've had a lot more staff around to deal with the returning passengers so we haven't seen really long security lines or really long lines through customs," he explained.
If you're still waiting to take your summer vacation from Calgary Airport, there's good news as Davis doesn't expect anything will change for the airport any time soon.
"It looks like we're going to be able to continue that throughout the summer because we've got the right resources that we need," he added.
Even though the airport is not as disrupted as others, Davis still advises anyone travelling through Calgary to leave plenty of time to get through security to make travelling as stress-free as possible, even if it's just half an hour to an hour more time than you'd usually leave yourself.
Davis also suggested familiarizing yourself with the items that can and can't be taken through airport security as emptying out bags can delay lines even further.