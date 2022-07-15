I Went Through Toronto Pearson Airport This Month & It Was Even Worse Than I Thought
Embrace the travel nightmare.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you live within the GTA, chances are you're painfully aware that Toronto Pearson Airport is having a bit of a tough go of it right now, and by "a tough go of it," I mean bombarded with debilitating issues.
YYZ has been left to service a massive influx of travellers in the wake of many COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, a problem greatly exacerbated by the airport's staffing shortages.
Oh, and then there was that tiny internet outage that everyone barely noticed. What company was that again? Something with an R.
Does swimming in an ocean of lost baggage, sleeping on the floor like a hungover frat boy, and waiting in lines long enough to break saint-like patience sound fun to you?
Well, that's what has awaited many at Pearson recently, including me.
If you came here hoping for a life hack that'll help you avoid this travel misery entirely, sorry — I don't have one. However, I can tell you what to expect and how to get through it with your sanity (mostly) intact.
Prepare to be late for your flight, even if you get there super early
Everyone knows it's best to get to the airport at least two to three hours before your flight, especially if you're travelling internationally. Usually, this ensures you get through all the necessary processing, check-in, security and customs with plenty of time and little stress.
My partner and I knew this but were also tuned in to all the Pearson chaos on Twitter, so we decided to arrive five hours before our 8 a.m. flight for peace of mind — a big mistake.
Upon arriving at the airport, we immediately spotted a bunch of people sleeping on the floor: bad vibes, man. From there, we rushed to check in so we could start waiting in line for security, hope still glittering in our eyes.
We asked a nearby staff member which line we should go to as there were a bunch, and none of them seemed to have any obvious order or purpose. She proceeded to tell us we were "too early" and to sit down and wait for her to call us. So, like dummies, we did.
That call never came, so we eventually got into a security line, only to be rerouted to a holding area and then, an hour later, back into the same security line as before. Confused yet?
Staff told us repeatedly that they were trying to push through those who had an earlier flight, which meant people who showed up hours after we arrived got to walk past us in line through security and customs.
The logic seems sound on the surface. However, after being in security for two hours — which already ensured we weren't making our original flight time — watching others be given priority over us so they could catch their flight felt deeply unjust.
Our saving grace was that they kept delaying our flight by 20-minute intervals. Likely because everyone trying to get on that plane was in the same situation as we were.
Expect to be in customs for a while if you're travelling to the U.S.
I'll just say it, don't go through customs in Pearson right now — maybe ever. Find a friend in Niagara or Windsor who can take you across the border. It'll save you from standing in several lines for countless hours while repeatedly receiving texts from Air Canada warning you that you have 15 minutes to catch your flight.
However, if you have absolutely no choice, I would strongly advise you to bring a book, a tablet, anything to keep your mind off your aching back and the fact that you've had to pee for two hours.
My girlfriend and I resorted to playing tic-tac-toe in her travel journal. Good times.
The staff are stressed out, and you shouldn't take it personally
I won't sugarcoat my experience with the Pearson staff. They weren't the slightest bit kind or helpful to my partner and me. But I also realize that it's not their fault.
What I saw were visibly overworked people doing their best to solve problems that were bound to make lots of people very upset, no matter the decision. That's tough.
One of the last staff members I dealt with before boarding the plane viciously scolded me for being late — unaware of the seven hours of waiting I'd been through just to get to that point.
I exchanged a few sharp words with that staffer — another mistake. In hindsight, I wish we'd both handled the situation better because nothing good came of it.
All I can say is, try your hardest to be kind. It won't be easy. You might feel slighted, but it's a rough experience for everyone. Yelling about it won't make you feel better. Trust me.
The return journey wasn't nearly as bad, but still chaotic
Flying back into Pearson a week later from San Francisco, my partner and I were prepared for the worst. However, it was fine, minus a few speed bumps — like them waiting for all of us to get our baggage down from the overhead bins before telling us we'd be stuck on the tarmac for 20 more minutes. Annoying and chaotic, but okay.
Customs was a breeze, and I honestly couldn't believe it when we made it through the whole process, minus security, in under 30 minutes. It helped that we had just narrowly avoided the massive Rogers outage, which had occurred the day before our return. Phew.
I wish I could say the atmosphere was different at the airport on our return as well, but it wasn't. Everyone was just as visibly stressed and angry as when we'd left them, and we saw more than a few blow-ups while making our way to the Uber pickup spot.
Overall though, I think it's safe to assume that if you're a returning traveller, you're probably going to have an easier time getting out of the airport than you will getting onto a flight at Pearson.
