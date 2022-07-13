Nick Kyrgios & GF Got Held Up At Pearson Airport With Lost Luggage & The Video Is All Of Us
Even Wimbledon finalists have to sleep on the airport floor.
Even tennis star Nick Kyrgios can't escape the ongoing chaos at Toronto's Pearson Airport right now.
The struggles at Pearson are like a never-ending scroll of problems that the internet just can't seem to get enough of, mainly because no one travelling wants to experience any of it.
And on Wednesday, Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi were among the latest to get stuck at Canada's largest airport with a delayed flight and lost luggage.
On Wednesday morning, Hatzi shared a video on her Instagram story showing the couple lying on the ground at Pearson International Airport with the text "The reality of delayed flights & lost luggage."
The video shows the couple snuggling on the floor with Hatzi's hoodie up and Kyrgios curled up against her, their heads leaning against a duffle bag.
It's pretty comforting to know that celebrities also sleep on the floor at the airport.
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi stuck at Toronto's Pearson Airport.@costeenhatzi | Instagram
In a follow-up Instagram story, however, it looks like the couple made it to the Bahamas, but it's unclear whether they found their luggage or not.
Kyrgios faced off and ultimately lost against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, a match surrounded by controversy.
The face-off came just after an Australian court issued a summons for Kyrgios to face assault charges. The tennis star is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend late last year, according to a statement police made to the media, as reported by Reuters.
Kyrgios has been criticized before for his behaviour and antics on and off the court.
During the match on Sunday, the tennis star had a woman kicked out of the court after accusing her of having too many drinks — or "about 700 drinks" — to be precise.
He told the umpire the fan was distracting him from the game as tensions rose and asked for her to be removed. "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row," Kyrgios said.