Calgary Family Calls For WestJet Refund After 'Day From Hell' & Missed $4K Vacation
They ended up where they'd started the day.
A Calgary family is calling on WestJet to refund them for a $4,000 trip after they spent an entire day travelling, only to find themselves back in Calgary at the end.
April Kendell told Narcity that she is asking WestJet for a full refund after a series of delays led to her family having to cancel their entire vacation.
Kendell had been travelling to Deer Lake in Newfoundland and Labrador from Calgary via Toronto with her partner, two kids, her sister and her sister's boyfriend, on July 14.
\u201cText I sent my uncle, thanking him for his comfort after my family tried flying to Newfoundland via #WestJet yesterday. To say we are heartbroken and devastated is an understatement. Please excuse the spelling and sentence blunders, I\u2019m not functioning very well right now.\u201d— April Kendell (@April Kendell) 1657944378
Kendell said booking the trip had cost around $4,000 in total including $3,000 for flights and another $1,000 for a dog kennel.
She said their original flight to Toronto was due to leave Calgary at 7 a.m., but it was cancelled. The party was then moved to a later flight, which they boarded at 9 a.m. before spending another two hours on the tarmac.
"When this happened I panicked because I knew our connecting flight was only a two-hour layover," she explained.
However, she said that when she told a WestJet employee, she was "assured" the flight to Deer Lake would be held in Toronto.
"She even did the dismissive causal wave of 'oh it’s fine'," Kendell said.
When they did take off, Kendell's sister paid for WiFi and saw the Deer Lake flight had not been held.
\u201cI demand a full refund from @WestJet . If taking 3 grand from a family in return for a day from hell isn\u2019t theft, then what is #theft? You took us to @TorontoPearson, stranded us there for 6 hours, and offered no compensation. You held our plane in Calgary\u2026. #WestJet\u201d— April Kendell (@April Kendell) 1657947751
Once the group arrived in Toronto, Kendell said they had to wait in line for almost six hours to speak to an agent about their missed connecting flight.
"No WestJet employee in Toronto was made aware of what they were inheriting from Calgary," Kendell said.
While the group was given the option to wait in Toronto until the next flight to Deer Lake, which was in three days' time, Kendell said the airline "refused to pay for a hotel or offer any vouchers for food."
They also looked into flying to Ottawa instead but were told they would need to pay the fare difference which would have cost around another $1,000, Kendell said.
"The only way we could get those kids off the Toronto airport floor without paying extra was to fly right back to Calgary," she added.
In a statement to Narcity, WestJet said that several flights had been impacted after it "experienced significant uncontrollable delays" due to a "third-party infrastructure outage," on the same day that Kendell travelled.
The airline also tweeted about the outage.
\u201cAn intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet\u2019s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations.\n\nWe will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated.\n\nMore: https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e\u201d— WestJet News (@WestJet News) 1657808865
"We apologize to our impacted guests for the unexpected disruption to their travel and understand the frustration involved when travel does not go as planned," it said.
If there is an "uncontrollable flight interruption," WestJet said in the statement that it will accommodate guests on the next available flight, and "suggest that impacted guests review their travel insurance policy as additional support and coverage may be offered through a third-party or credit card used at the time of booking."