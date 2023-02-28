westjet

WestJet Offered This Guy A Bus Ticket After Cancelling His Flight & It Was For A 7-Hour Ride

"This is a joke, right?"

Calgary Staff Writer
WestJet cancelled a flight from Calgary to Regina and offered passengers bus tickets.

WestJet cancelled a flight from Calgary to Regina and offered passengers bus tickets.

Osa855 | Dreamstime

A WestJet passenger was less than impressed when the airline offered him a bus ticket after his flight was cancelled.

Chris Henderson — a Saskatchewan-based musician — told Narcity he was in Alberta for a show and was due to take a WestJet flight from Calgary to Regina on Sunday, February 26. However, he received an email from WestJet to say the flight was cancelled and instead, there would be a bus leaving Calgary at 4:30 p.m.

The drive from Calgary to Regina takes around seven hours and 30 minutes, so around six hours longer than the one hour and 30 minute flight time between the two cities.

Henderson took to Twitter to call the airline out. "This is a joke right?" he said.

After discovering the proposed travel plans, Henderson said he waited in an hour-long line to speak to an agent at the airport to ask whether there would be any compensation offered for the flight and the agent said she didn't know for sure.

Henderson said he was lucky to be able to grab a seat on a flight the next morning, but added that several people who were also waiting with cancelled flights to Saskatoon and Regina ended up having to book flights for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Others in line were looking at car rentals, but there weren't any available so WestJet couldn't offer that either," he said.

Henderson said he asked about hotel vouchers for staying an additional night but was told to book a room and submit the receipts to be reimbursed.

In a statement, WestJet said they apologized for the disruption guests experienced, adding the flight had been cancelled due to "unscheduled aircraft maintenance."

The airline said accommodation options were limited because of high demand for travel over the weekend and "significant weather events across Vancouver and Vancouver Island" which led to operational impacts and limited aircraft availability.

"Ground transportation was arranged to provide an immediate travel option for those who were unable to wait for an alternative flight option," WestJet added.

From Your Site Articles
Charlie Hart
Calgary Staff Writer
Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You
Loading...