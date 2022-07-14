WestJet Is Currently Experiencing An 'Infrastructure Outage' & It's Causing Check-In Delays
The airline is encouraging travellers to arrive early.
Canadian airline WestJet is currently experiencing an "infrastructure outage" that is causing issues with flight check-ins, flight planning and much more.
On Thursday, July 14, 2022, the airline said in a statement to Narcity that this outage is currently affecting airport check-ins along with flight planning and payments on the WestJet website.
This issue "continues to intermittently impact operations" but WestJet is "working to restore service."
In response to the outage, the airline is "encouraging guests to arrive early and check their flight status" for any travel taking place Thursday.
"We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue," said the Canadian carrier.
\u201cAn intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet\u2019s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations.\n\nWe will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated.\n\nMore: https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e\u201d— WestJet News (@WestJet News) 1657808865
Given that this issue is ongoing, the airline has said it will be keeping the public updated as the situation unfolds.
WestJet confirmed on Twitter that passengers who are impacted by this outage will be re-accommodated.
This isn't the only issue that air travellers in Canada have had to deal with this year.
Earlier in 2022, Canadian airline Sunwing also experienced a major systems issue that caused lengthy delays for travellers around the world.
Some Canadians even found themselves stranded outside the country due to the delays and some were left waiting at international airports for hours.
Also, long wait times at Toronto Pearson International and Vancouver International Airport have come as many Canadians return to travel.
These wait times have been so extreme that airports began advising that travellers arrive over two hours early for domestic flights and at least three hours early for international travel in case of excessive delays.
The federal government has since announced several measures to try and help reduce these long wait times at several Canadian airports.
That includes hiring more staff and making changes to ArriveCAN so it's easier for travellers to use.
UPDATE: As of 9:45 a.m. MT, WestJet has reported that nationwide check-in services have been restored. However, they are still experiencing issues with the self-serve baggage drop at Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon and Halifax airports.
WestJet is still advising passengers to arrive early and to double-check their flight status before journeying to the airport.