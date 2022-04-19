Sunwing Is Experiencing A Major 'System Issue' & Canadian Travellers Are Stranded Abroad
Due to a "system issue," some Sunwing Airlines passengers have reportedly been left stranded.
The Canadian airline's systems provider, which CBC News says has other airline clients all over the world, is experiencing a "network-wide" problem, causing major delays for Canadian passengers around the world.
Per the Sunwing website, dozens of flights over the last few days have been delayed. Some have even been pushed back by up to 12 hours.
"We regret any inconvenience to customers’ travel plans and are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible," said the airline in a tweet.
"In the meantime, we encourage all customers travelling over the next day to check their flight status before heading to the airport."
We regret any inconvenience to customers\u2019 travel plans and are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. \n\nIn the meantime, we encourage all customers travelling over the next day to check their flight status before heading to the airport. (2/3)pic.twitter.com/kKOQ9CzG8B— Sunwing Vacations (@Sunwing Vacations) 1650295202
According to Twitter users who say they're Sunwing passengers, a significant number of travellers have been stranded at major airports for hours, both in Canada and overseas in places like Mexico.
One user posted a video of what they say is "thousands" of passengers waiting to get on a Sunwing flight from an airport in Cancun, Mexico.
"Sunwing agents confirm NO flights have departed yet today," reads the tweet.
Thousands in line for @SunwingVacay flights. Sunwing agents confirm NO flights have departed yet today. #sunwing #cancunpic.twitter.com/aEPiC859XP— Brianna (@Brianna) 1650315518
One user said that they, along with thousands of other passengers, have been stranded at Toronto Pearson airport and "left to fend for ourselves."
"Terrible communication. Nobody knows anything. Give us ALL full refunds. This is a TERRIBLE experience!!!!!" they wrote.
@SunwingVacay me and thousands of people are stranded here at @TorontoPearson left to fend for ourselves. All flights delayed- ours over 20 hours now. Nobody has answers. Terrible communication. Nobody knows anything. Give us ALL full refunds. This is a TERRIBLE experience!!!!!— Y.U.L.I.A. (@Y.U.L.I.A.) 1650281393
Another traveller who says they were affected by the delays also tweeted, "Looks like we’ll be spending the day in the airport again."
Woke up at 6am, @SunwingVacay rep told us bus is coming in 1hr. @SunwingVacay never gave any details on an actual flight time (going to YOW). This is BEYOND ridiculous. Looks like we\u2019ll be spending the day in the airport again. \n#Sunwing— alyxia starr (@alyxia starr) 1650278826
As of Tuesday morning, Sunwing had given no timeline as to when they expect flights to get back up and running, but the airline stated that passengers should regularly check their flight status.
The airline added that they "are committed to providing further updates on the situation as needed."
Narcity has reached out to Sunwing for comment. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.
