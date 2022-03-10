Air Canada Jobs For Flight Attendants Are Available & The Pay Is Almost $30 An Hour
You can travel for a living! ✈️
There are Air Canada jobs for flight attendants available right now and the position pays almost $30 an hour!
If you're looking for work, the Canadian airline wants to welcome new flight attendants to its roster who will be the face and personality of Air Canada.
The temporary positions are open at the airline's bases in Toronto and Calgary.
Candidates have to be safety-minded, naturally empathetic, a gracious host, passionate about excellent service, confident speaking publicly, poised, respectful of the rules and regulations, prepared to wear the uniform perfectly (which includes "impeccable" personal grooming) and at least 18 years old.
They also need to exude a warm and caring demeanour, proudly represent Canada, treat others with mutual respect, listen well, be solution-oriented and be healthy (Air Canada medical standards must be met to qualify for the role).
It's also required that candidates have a valid Canadian passport that allows them to travel to all countries served by Air Canada and be available during irregular working hours including mornings, evenings, weekends and statutory holidays.
Candidates who speak both English and French fluently are preferred but the airline wants to know if those applying for the job can speak English along with Japanese, Italian, German, Hebrew, Greek, Hindi and/or Punjabi.
If you apply and get the job, you'll participate in a seven-week, full-time Air Canada training program for flight attendants.
You also have to be able to relocate to the airline's bases in Toronto or Calgary and be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Air Canada flight attendant salary is $28.28 an hour but training is paid at a lower rate.
No end date for the job posting has been listed because hiring is happening on an ongoing basis!
Flight Attendants
Salary: $28.28 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Who Should Apply: People who are naturally empathetic, gracious hosts, confident speaking publicly, poised, healthy and at least 18 years of age.
Anyone who wants the job also has to be able to relocate to the airline's bases in Toronto or Calgary and be vaccinated against COVID-19.