Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Some Offer Special Travel Benefits
You can get "special rates" on airfare the day you start working!
There are Air Canada jobs available across the country and you get serious travel perks starting on day one of your employment with some of the positions!
The airline is hiring for so many roles in Canada like flight attendants and customer service representatives with pay ranging from over $15 an hour to almost $30 an hour.
Positions are available in cities and airports across the country including in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and more.
Some of the job postings list pretty great benefits including travel perks and apparently Air Canada has "one of the most generous employee travel programs" in the air industry.
Those perks include an enhanced travel privilege that lets employees travel with anyone they like and "special rates" on airfare for employees and their immediate family members that start on their first day of work with the airline!
It is required that all of the airline's employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you want to see what roles are available that might be a good fit for you, here are eight Air Canada jobs that are being hired for across the country!
Technical Data Controller
Salary: $21.81 an hour
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Someone with strong analytical skills, the ability to work with data, proficiency with PC, the ability to shift focus, strong interpersonal and communication skills, good organizational skills and a willingness to work shifts and extended hours if or when needed.
Knowledge of logistics operations and maintenance programs is considered an asset.
If applicants have equal qualifications, preference will be given to those who are bilingual in English and French.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) - Cargo
Salary: $16.60 to $21.11 an hour, progressing to $23.96 an hour
Location: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, St. John's and Halifax
Who Should Apply: Previous experience as a ramp agent isn't required but applicants need a valid driver's license, the ability to lift heavy objects weighing up to 70 pounds and the capacity to work within strict timelines that maintain safe and on-time departures.
When there are equal qualifications, preference will be given to those who are bilingual.
There are different salaries ranging from $16.60 an hour to $21.11 an hour, progressing to $23.96, with this job as there are full and part-time positions.
Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist - Airport
Salary: $16 an hour
Location: Calgary, Montreal and Toronto
Who Should Apply: Someone who has previous customer service experience, excellent communication and teamwork skills, proven problem resolution skills and the ability to work within strict timelines to maintain on-time departures.
Priority will be given to candidates who are bilingual in English and French but strong consideration will be given to those who are fluent in English and one or more of Air Canada's preferred languages.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Salary: $15.20 an hour
Location: Calgary, Vancouver and Dorval
Who Should Apply: People with a valid driver's license, availability to work in shifts and the ability to lift heavy objects and work within strict timelines.
Based on equal qualifications, preference will be given to bilingual candidates.
Customer Sales and Service Agent - Call Centre
Salary: $16 an hour
Location: Toronto, Dorval, Saint John
Who Should Apply: A high school diploma or equivalent is required along with the availability to work in shifts, ability to find creative solutions to complex customer situations and ability to work independently.
It's an asset if candidates have customer service experience in a call centre, previous travel industry experience and working knowledge of computer applications and the internet.
Candidates must speak English fluently and priority will be given to candidates who speak both English and French.
Bilingual Customer Sales and Service Agent - Airport
Salary: $16 an hour
Location: St. John's
Who Should Apply: Someone who has previous customer service experience, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, proven problem resolution skills and the ability to work within strict timelines to maintain safe on-time departures.
It's also necessary to be available for shift work.
It's required that applicants be bilingual in English and French but strong consideration will be given to candidates who are fluent in English, French and Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, Greek, Danish, Dutch, Hindi or Punjabi.
Concierge
Salary: $16 an hour
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Knowledge of local city attractions, events, hotels, restaurants and services is required along with excellent customer service skills and people skills, the ability to work under pressure, impeccable grooming and an excellent attendance record.
Knowledge and experience as an airport customer sales and service agent, knowledge of airline service information and airport procedures, and ticketing experience would be an asset.
Priority will be given to applicants who are fluent in English. Being fluent in English, French and Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese or Greek is considered an asset.
Flight Attendants
Salary: $28.28
Location: Calgary and Toronto
Who Should Apply: Someone who is safety-minded, naturally empathetic, a gracious host, passionate about excellent service, confident speaking publicly, poised and at least 18 years old.
It's also required that they have a valid Canadian passport that allows them to travel to all countries served by Air Canada and be available during irregular working hours.
Candidates who speak both English and French fluently are preferred but they should let the airline know if they can also speak Japanese, Italian, German, Hebrew, Greek, Hindi or Punjabi.