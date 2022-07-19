Fairmont Resort Jobs Are Available At 4 Spots In Canada & You Can Work Beside Turquoise Lakes
There are tons of employee perks too!
If you've always wanted to work surrounded by lush forests, incredible turquoise lakes and mountainous views, now you can!
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is hiring at four of its iconic mountain properties, and they're located in absolutely dreamy destinations.
Positions are available at the Fairmont Banff Springs, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta as well as at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in B.C.
There are seasonal positions up for grabs for the rest of the summer, as well as permanent positions for the fall and winter. Over 100 jobs are available, ranging from entry-level positions to leadership and executive roles.
There are tons of perks and reasons to work at each property, with things like an employee travel program, staff accommodations, a staff cafeteria, complimentary meals and discounts on activities and restaurants offered in addition to the chance to work in a breathtaking location.
You can even take a quiz to find out which property is right for you!
Here's what each spot has to offer.
Fairmont Banff Springs
Featured positions: Event server, front desk night agent, barista
Location: Banff National Park, AB
Who Should Apply: At Fairmont Banff Springs, you can live in one of the most historic national parks in Canada.
The hotel is known as the "Castle in the Rockies," and definitely delivers on majesty.
Perks of working at Banff Springs include complimentary ski hill transportation, staff housing at $15 per day, one free "duty meal" per day, free outdoor gear rentals, 30% off food and drinks at the hotel's dining outlets and golf and fitness memberships.
Employees at Banff Springs also get access to an Employee Discount Travel program that gives them a "deeply discounted" rate at Fairmont and Accor properties around the world.
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Featured positions: Bartender/mixologist, room attendant, front desk agent
Location: Banff National Park, AB
Who Should Apply: Those who want to work next to one of Canada's most beautiful lakes should definitely apply here.
Perks offered include staff housing at $9.50 a day, one complimentary meal per day and free outdoor gear rentals, ski hill transportation and canoe vouchers.
There are also organized activities for staff members like sky diving and ice climbing, and group trips to places like the Calgary Stampede, Banff and Canmore!
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Featured positions: Laundry porter, guest service agent, health club attendant
Location: Jasper National Park, AB
Who Should Apply: If you want to be surrounded by views of the emerald green Lac Beauvert and stunning mountains, the Jasper Park Lodge might be the place for you.
There are lakes and riding stables within steps of the staff accommodations here and tons of activities for after work, like hiking, rafting and train tours.
Other perks for staff include ski and golf passes, staff housing at $5.14-7.32 per day, free shuttle service to Jasper and nearby attractions and a discount at the lodge's salon and spa.
Fairmont Chateau Whistler
Featured positions: Bell attendant, pastry sous chef, steward/dishwasher
Location: Whistler, BC
Who Should Apply: If skiing is your thing, where better to work than at the base of Blackcomb Mountain?
The Fairmont Chateau Whistler offers ski in, ski out staff accommodations for $12.75 per day, a lifestyle benefit of up to $800 per employee per season and a 50% discount on food and drinks at the resort's dining outlets.
There are also opportunities for career advancement, like tuition reimbursement for eligible employees and apprenticeship programs.