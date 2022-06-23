7 Google Jobs In Canada You Can Apply For Right Now — Even If You Don't Have A Degree
Looking for a change? Right now, there are a bunch of Google jobs in Canada up for grabs and in some cases, you don't even need a degree to apply.
In recent months, large companies like Meta, Google and Amazon have been hiring in Canada and offering hefty salaries to encourage talented people to apply.
While you may think that a degree is essential to apply for jobs like software developer, account executive, or research intern, that's not necessarily always true.
In fact, Google is hiring Canadians right now in places like Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and more, and the company says it will accept relevant experience in lieu of higher education for some roles. There are even some remote roles available.
If you didn't attend university, or are yet to gain relevant experience in these specific fields, there are so many other opportunities available in Canada right now, too.
Here's a look at just a few of the Google jobs on offer across the country right now and what you'll need to be considered.
Software developer, early career
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: If you're new to software development but are looking for a stepping stone to something bigger, this "early career" role could be perfect for you.
Google is looking for individuals who have the interest and ability to learn coding languages as needed.
In the job, responsibilities include working on specific projects with the company, designing, developing and improving software and managing deadlines.
A degree isn't needed if you have the equivalent practical experience, with the expectation being at least one year of experience in software development.
You'll need to know about programming with C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Go, and/or Python, too.
Account executive, retail
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Account executives at Google are responsible for helping partners to grow their brands worldwide.
The company says this means working in a team to drive brand growth through developing relationships, monitoring business performance and more.
A degree is not necessary to apply, but you will need practical and relevant experience instead. This includes knowledge of business development, customer relationships and working in a large organization.
Brand and reputation lead
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: To be within a shot of landing this cool opportunity, you'll need plenty of experience in marketing, brand management and/ or corporate social responsibility.
The job involves working with a cross-functional team across many departments to build narratives, launch programs and create marketing campaigns to bring Google initiatives to life.
A degree is an asset rather than a requirement, but be prepared to prove you've got years' worth of relevant experience in exchange.
While this sounds like a lot, you can expect to be paid the big bucks in return!
Manager, global communications
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual Canadians, please stand up! In this Montreal-based job, the employee would be expected to work across multiple departments to communicate Google's objectives to the media.
Your job would be to "uncover unique Quebec storytelling opportunities to spotlight local talent and Google’s presence in Quebec," as well as engage with journalists and commentators by acting as an official spokesperson.
Candidates will need plenty of practical experience if they don't have a degree, including around six years of experience in a business, media, technology, or non-profit environment.
The ability to speak and write in both French and English is a must.
Video account executive
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: If you've got several years' worth of experience with business development, customer relationships and the advertising industry, this could be an opportunity for you.
Your job would be to provide "Google-caliber" client service, research and market analysis while working with key clients to make their advertising vision come to life.
The company says you'd be able to work alongside some of the world’s biggest advertisers and agencies "to develop digital solutions that build businesses and brands."
A degree isn't required, but if you don't have one, you'll need to prove that you come armed with years worth of applicable experience and previous training.
Software developer
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: This role is for someone who knows how to write product or system development code, review code developed by others, participate in design reviews with peers and adapt content based on product and program updates.
If this sounds like you, you'd be able to work from an office in Montreal or Waterloo or from home if that's preferred.
The minimum qualifications are a bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience, with at least two years of experience in software development and similar.
Google intern
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: While you won't need to have completed your degree to be in with a chance of securing this role, you will need to be an eligible student.
Jobs like software developer intern, research intern and student researcher all require applicants to be enrolled in a qualifying and relevant bachelor's degree program.
There are opportunities for students across different parts of the country, although most still require some sort of specific work experience, too.
