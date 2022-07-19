7 Big Companies That Are Hiring Hundreds Of Employees In Canada & Offer Impressive Benefits
Is your resume ready? 💰
Job seekers, pay attention! There are tons of companies hiring in Canada right now and a lot of the positions don't require years of work experience.
Not only are a lot of these Canadian job openings easy to apply for, but a lot of companies are also offering some sweet benefits packages for their employees.
Some of the positions are in industries like banking, retail, customer service and much more, and all are jobs that have impressive benefits for employees.
So, whether you're looking to change things up completely, or grab some new part-time work, these companies are all great places for you to send your resume to.
UPS
Looking to drive a car in a little brown outfit? If you aren't then you really aren't living. Or, maybe you are.
UPS is looking for employees across the country in nearly every big city and the company offers private medical insurance, a pension and more to a lot of its employees.
There are hundreds of jobs outside of delivery, so if you're brown adverse, you're not out of luck!
Salary: Varies
Company: UPS
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some, or no, experience in delivery warehouses, customer service, sales and more.
CIBC
If warehouse work and delivery isn't your bag, CIBC is hiring for tons and tons of positions as well.
And a bunch of them don't require much in the way of experience.
In client relationships alone there are over 800 openings, with dozens and dozens in other categories ripe for the picking.
Add in the fact that, as of 2021, the benefit packages provide enough to cover medical, dental and life insurance, along with it being one of the top employers in the country, and you've got yourself a nice opportunity.
Salary: Varies
Company: CIBC
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience or interest in sales, customer services, finance and financial services,
Home Depot
If you fancy yourself more of a handy person, or just want to work in a giant warehouse, there are hundreds of job openings at Home Depot right now.
Roles like sales associate, head cashier, and plumbing associate are all open across the country.
And Home Depot offers all its employees "a total value benefits package," which varies depending on if you're full or part-time, paid hourly or salaried.
Plus, those orange shirts are kind of a fit.
Salary: Varies
Company: Home Depot
Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to work in customer service, sales, warehouse work, construction and more.
Lowe's Canada
Here's another hardware store that's looking for folks across the nation.
Lowe's is currently looking to fill nearly every type of role imaginable and a lot of them require absolutely no previous experience.
With jobs in corporate offices, distribution centres and stores opening, there's a little something for everyone.
The company offers eligible employees a bunch of benefit plans, with health coverage that includes prescriptions, dental, vision care and more.
Salary: Varies
Company: Lowe's Canada
Who Should Apply: People who want to work in sales, customer service, distribution and more.
lululemon
This clothing retailer put yoga pants on the map, and they could put money in your wallet (in exchange for work).
There are over 400 Canadian openings at lululemon right now, including a bunch of openings in their retail stores for people who might have some experience in relevant roles.
No matter where you work in the company, lululemon offers pay equity, extended health plans, paid time off and more for its employees.
Salary: Varies
Company: lululemon
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in, and passion for, retail, sales, market analysis and fashion.
Scotiabank
If making bank at a bank is more your speed, Scotiabank is hiring for more than 2,000 jobs right now.
They range from entry-level to highly-specialized and there is truly more than you could even list available. In fact, nearly every single province has an opening.
The deal is made a bit sweeter after the bank announced a $10,000 mental health coverage plan for some employees, as well as benefits like a retirement plan.
Salary: Varies
Company: Scotiabank
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in client services, banking, finances and more.
IKEA Canada
Hej Canada! This Swedish furniture retailer is currently buffing up its worker base across the country.
There are positions available at every level, plus they even have taken pools where you can put your name it and get picked for any number of entry-level positions across the company.
Making matters better, you can get some health benefits, as well along with a discount on those iconic Swedish meatballs.
Salary: Varies
Company: IKEA Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some (or no) experience in sales, warehousing, food, customer service and more.