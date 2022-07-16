IKEA Canada Is Hiring Across The Country Right Now & There Are So Many Employee Perks
Swedish meatballs, anyone?
For those looking for a job in Canada, you might actually be in luck at your local IKEA.
While it's a fine place to get some affordable furniture, appliances, houseware and even a quick meatball lunch, IKEA Canada also has a ton of job openings across the country right now.
The roles have various skill and experience requirements, but every single job comes with benefits.
So, whether you're looking for an entry-level position, or maybe you've got your eyes on something further up the ladder, there's a good chance there's an IKEA Canada hiring near you.
In fact, there are over 80 openings at stores across the country right now.
Some cities hiring right now include Richmond, Coquitlam, Calgary, Edmonton, Burlington, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Boucherville and more.
\u201cJob opportunities as unique as you are!\u00a0\nIKEA fosters an inclusive and diverse\u00a0community of co-workers. No matter where\u00a0you\u2019re working or what you\u2019re doing, a job\u00a0with us is so much more than just a job.\u00a0\nClick here to explore job opportunities at\u00a0IKEA.\u00a0\nhttps://t.co/1coUGne60K\u201d— IKEA Canada (@IKEA Canada) 1655228444
Some available jobs that require a bit of previous experience include Unit People Planning Specialist, Sales Manager and Forklift Driver.
Other roles that have little or no experience requirements includes Kitchen Helper, Sales Co-worker, and Cashier.
Many of the stores also offer a general talent pool that the IKEA stores pull from for all manner of jobs. If you apply for the talent pool, you could be picked up for a job in sales, retail, food, the warehouse or customer service.
Along with the job, IKEA Canada also has some pretty decent employee benefits.
They have "100% employer paid benefits packages" for all employees, as well as a pension plan for folks who have worked there longer than five years.
They also advertise performance-based bonuses and RRSP contributions for all their workers.
And maybe most importantly of all, you can get a plate of Swedish meatballs from the cafeteria for $3 to $4 when you work there. It's almost worth getting a position there for the meatballs alone!
If working for the furniture giant isn't for you, there are other job opportunities in Canada available right now.
Statistics Canada is on a hiring kick right now and some jobs only require you to know how to use a computer.
If that's not your bag, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service is also looking for folks, with some of those jobs having hourly wages of $27 an hour
IKEA Canada hiring across Canada
Salary: Varies
Company: IKEA Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some, or no, experience in retail, food, warehouses, customer service, sales and more.