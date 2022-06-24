7 Cheap Home Items You Can Buy At IKEA Canada Right Now That You Didn't Know You Needed
There's more to IKEA than just the MALM!
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
IKEA is a paradise. Okay, maybe not literally a paradise, but hitting up IKEA Canada can be a lot of fun, especially if you don't visit the store very often.
One thing that's almost guaranteed to happen when you visit the Swedish retailer — regardless of what's on your original shopping list — is that you end up buying way more than you anticipated.
From scrub brushes and woven rugs to cushions and shelving units, it's hard to resist if something is at an affordable price.
And so, to egg on those impulse buys on your next trip to IKEA, here are a bunch of items you can buy right now in Canada that you didn't know you actually really needed in your life.
From unique lamps to affordable and beautiful serving trays, your next trip to the giant blue-and-yellow warehouse won't be complete without at least considering tossing one of each of these into your cart.
Because IKEA is more than just a sea of MALMs.
VATTENKRASSE watering can
A VATTENKRASSE watering can.
For all you plant parents out there, this should be on the top of your shopping list.
Every cute little plant needs a cute little watering can, and this one is a perfect pairing for any of your green friends.
Not only does it do the job of watering your plants, but it could actually look wonderful sitting on your mantle or windowsill too.
It's a way to proudly tell the world, "Yes, I love my plants so much that I use more than just a mug to water them!"
Price: $14.99
SOMMARFLÄDER drink dispenser
A bunch of SOMMARFLÄDER drink dispensers.
After you water your plants, why not water yourself with your favourite beverage?
Especially in the hot weather, this SOMMARFLÄDER would be the perfect thing to fill up with ice, some lemon and water to have a cool, refreshing drink throughout the day.
Or, you could also fill it with something else drinkable. Wink wink.
Either way, this is a nice addition to anyone's kitchen!
Price: $14.99
PRODUKT milk frother
A display of PRODUKT milk frothers.
A latte or a cappuccino really can hit the spot.
If you could make them at home, not only would you be making yourself something you enjoy, but you'd also be saving a ton of money if you regularly buy out.
With this, you can have unlimited lattes for the price of one. Sort of.
Price: $5.99
LÅNESPELARE accessory stand
The hand-shaped LÅNESPELARE accessory stand.
This one will really grab you — no pun intended.
This handy accessory stand could work great for your workspace, whether you use it to hold on to your headphones or whatever else your heart desires.
Not only is it a fun, quirky thing to add to your desktop or counter, but when it's not holding anything you can move the fingers into any gesture you want.
Is there anything more simplistically joyful than making a wooden hand flip you (or someone else) off?
Price: $34.99
ISKÄRNA head lamp
A glowing red ISKÄRNA head-shaped lamp.
Another heady choice.
This lamp is a weird and interesting accessory that could work for all sorts of unique spaces. If you're a collector, you can buy a whole bunch and show off your hats, sunglasses and other accessories. Or, just have it be naked and let it give your room a unique vibe.
This head-shaped lamp also has multiple colour options, so you can really set the mood to whatever works for you.
And ultimately, it's just plain cool. It's a glowing head!
Price: $29.99
LÅNESPELARE ring light with phone holder
The LÅNESPELARE ring light with phone holder.
As so many jobs are now almost entirely online, having proper lighting for your meetings has become more important than ever.
And few lighting situations provide the illumination a ring light can.
Add on that affordable IKEA price, and you really can't go wrong with this one.
If you're not one to be sitting in virtual meetings, you can also use the opposable phone holder for any selfies, TikToks or whatever else you might find yourself doing. Easy!
Price: $32.99
ARV BRÖLLOP glass cake stand with lid
An ARV BRÖLLOP glass cake stand in an IKEA kitchen display.
If you're looking to add a bit of elegance to your kitchen, this might be the ticket.
This 11-inch cake tray would be a wonderful way to serve up some deserts at your next dinner party, whether it be a cake, a pie, a collection of tarts or whatever else.
You can finally be the person who carefully removes the delicate dome from a plate of tapas or hors d'oeuvres like the high-class host you've always wanted to be.
All for less than $20.
Price: $16.99
Before you get your MALM on and head to your nearest warehouse, be wary to avoid these classic IKEA mistakes, or becoming one of those IKEA shoppers that everyone hates. Don't be that guy!