Google, Amazon & Meta Are All Hiring In Canada Right Now & You Could Earn Serious Money
There are opportunities across tech, engineering, business, management and more! 🤑
If you've ever dreamed of working for a huge company, this could be for you! Right now, there are jobs at Google, Amazon and Meta up for grabs in Canada and many pay over $100,000 per year.
Google, Amazon and Meta (formerly known as Facebook) are hiring in cities across Canada, including in places like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and more.
For those living outside of these hubs, remote work is available too.
They're looking for employees across a range of roles, including tech positions like Software Engineers, as well as Business Development Representatives, Food Program Managers, Warehouse Workers and literally hundreds more.
Google jobs in Canada
According to CBC News, Google has announced that it's looking to triple its workforce in Canada.
To that end, there are all sorts of roles listed right now, including within departments like Design, Business Strategy, Legal, Marketing and Engineering and Technology.
In cities like Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, you could make serious bucks as a Business Development Representative, Account Executive, Food Program Manager or a Corporate Field Sales Representative, to name a few.
Meta jobs in Canada
In March, Meta announced its plans to open an engineering hub in Toronto, creating as many as 2,500 jobs in the city with recruitment for "engineering-focused" positions already underway.
High-paying positions on offer right now at the company include a variety of remote and Toronto-based Software Engineer roles, including Software Engineer (Infrastructure), Software Engineer (Android) and Software Engineer (Canada).
While no salaries are listed online, GlassDoor suggests the average salary for these roles within Meta is up to $139,665.
Opportunities requiring more experience and qualifications, like Engineering Directors and Software Engineering Managers, are also up for grabs.
Less tech-focused opportunities in Canada, like Client Partner, Client Solutions Manager and Head of Public Policy are also listed by Meta online.
Salaries for these types of roles can range from $98,911 to $157,261 USD.
Amazon jobs in Canada
If it's Amazon you're interested in, there are hundreds of opportunities across a number of different departments right now.
In Toronto, the company is hiring Brand Specialists, Bilingual Solutions Architects, HR Specialists and Recruiter Interns, to name just a few.
If that's not for you, they're also looking for individuals to take up warehouse roles in Canada. This includes in places like Ottawa, Kitchener, Laval and more.
Those in warehouse positions can expect to get paid from $17 per hour and Amazon says even more shifts have been added.
According to the company, "You’ll bring home great pay, real benefits, and opportunities for career advancement."
Time to dust off that resume, right Canada?
