Amazon is hiring for seasonal jobs during the holidays and you could make over $20 an hour

More than 7,000 jobs will be available across Canada. 📦

amazon truck on a snow-covered street in canada

Amazon truck on a snowy street in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The holidays are almost here, so Amazon is hiring for thousands of seasonal jobs in Canada.

Some positions are getting a pay hike, and the average wage is now more than $20 an hour!

It was just announced that Amazon is ramping up operations for the holidays and hiring thousands of people to work in seasonal roles across its operations network.

Amazon Canada is looking to staff more than 7,000 jobs across the country this holiday season.

That includes more than 3,000 positions at Amazon locations in the GTA.

Hiring for the seasonal jobs starts in October and continues through December.

These positions will be located at Amazon's fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery stations in Canada.

At the fulfilment centres, you'll work to get orders ready for customers by selecting, packing and shipping orders.

With seasonal jobs at sortation centres, you'll sort, scan and stack packages on pallets to help get customer orders ready for delivery.

Delivery stations are the last stop before customers receive their orders, so you'll prepare packages for delivery by loading conveyor belts and staging orders to be picked up by drivers.

Seasonal jobs across Amazon's operations network in Canada include a variety of duties like stowing, picking, packing, sorting and shipping customer orders and more.

Amazon also announced that the average hourly wage for eligible customer fulfilment and transportation employees is being bumped to $24.50, a 4.3% increase from last year's wages.

That's higher than the hourly minimum wage in every Canadian province and territory.

If you want to apply for these positions, seasonal Amazon jobs are posted online throughout the holiday season.

So, you're being told to check the Amazon career site regularly for new job postings and updates.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

amazon canada
CanadaMoney

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

