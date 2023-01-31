7 Big Companies That Are Hiring In Ontario Right Now With Unreal Benefits
These places can hook you up!
If you want to be happy in your career long term, then locking down a great benefits package should be one of your first steps.
Anyone looking to swap roles or start a new job in 2023 should take a look at the Ontario companies listed below, all of which offer unique perks.
One of them even offers massive discounts on all things chocolate.
Who Should Apply: Google's Toronto office is currently hiring for various roles, including operations technicians, software developers and managers.
The Benefits: The tech giant covers all the essentials (wellness and family support) in its benefits package along with "Googley Extras," which includes massage programs, ergonomic support, internet refurbishment and a company-paid mobile phone.
Apple
Who Should Apply: The company is currently looking to fill roles across several fields, including retail, software, hardware and machine learning. So, plenty of wiggle room in terms of skill sets.
The Benefits: If you can't stop buying Apple products, then join their team. Life will be less expensive. The company offers its employees deals on all "third-party accessories" as well as "thousands of other products and services."
Some perks will help you manage daily tasks like dinner reservations, pet sitters, shopping, personal travel, and financial advice.
Snapchat
Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire for a single position, a graphics engineer in Toronto, Ontario. So, you'll need strong computer science fundamentals.
The Benefits: Snapchat hooks its employees up in terms of health-related benefits, allowing them to cash in on gym discounts, and meditation classes.
Employees are also entitled to support during any adoption and surrogacy processes.
EY
\u201cWhat could we achieve together that no one could achieve alone? Join EY and @Forbes in exploring this critical question. \u00a0\n#BetterWorkingWorld\u201d— EY (@EY) 1675156694
Who Should Apply: EY is currently looking to fill a variety of roles, including law clerks, MDM developers, managers and tax technicians. Skillsets vary widely.
The Benefits: The comprehensive benefits offered by EY prioritize its employees' physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being.
To support mental health, the company provides a $5,000 benefit for employees and their eligible dependents and access to a digital therapy platform.
Imperial Oil
\u201cHuge shout out to Leah Davies, our Cold Lake well abandonment lead, who was profiled in @PTAC_Canada's newsletter. We are so proud to have passionate technical specialists like Leah working for us on critical activities such as decommissioning wellbores.\u201d— Imperial Oil (@Imperial Oil) 1674250506
Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire an equipment inspector in Sarnia, Ontario. People with 3 or more years of experience performing "inspection activities in refinery/ petrochemical" are encouraged to apply.
The Benefits: Imperial Oil encourages its employees to participate in its Education Refund Program and utilize its relocation assistance services.
The latter offers a comprehensive package to cover "the majority of costs associated with a move."
"We also offer extensive resources to make the move easier, such as a home sale plan, checklists, and moving services," an excerpt from the company's website reads.
PetSmart
\u201cGot a new feline friend? \ud83d\ude3b Visit our new pet shop today! https://t.co/yyMtpSedqE #AnythingforPets\u201d— PetSmart (@PetSmart) 1662825603
Who Should Apply: PetSmart is currently looking to fill several roles at its Canadian headquarters in Burlington, including a graphic designer and a digital marketing specialist.
The Benefits: If you're an animal lover, you'll dig this company's benefits package, which includes perks such as discounts on products, adoption assistance and free pet insurance.
Purdys Chocolatier
Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire several seasonal chocolate connoisseurs in Ontario right now, which would be great temporary work for anyone with a sweet tooth.
The Benefits: If chocolate cravings are the bane of your existence, working for Purdys Chocolatier could be your saving grace. The company offers its employees a generous 30% off on all its delights.