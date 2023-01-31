ontario jobs

7 Big Companies That Are Hiring In Ontario Right Now With Unreal Benefits

These places can hook you up!

Toronto Staff Writer
An Apple store front. Right: A PetSmart Store

An Apple store front. Right: A PetSmart Store

Zeljkokcanmore | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you want to be happy in your career long term, then locking down a great benefits package should be one of your first steps.

Anyone looking to swap roles or start a new job in 2023 should take a look at the Ontario companies listed below, all of which offer unique perks.

One of them even offers massive discounts on all things chocolate.

Google

Who Should Apply: Google's Toronto office is currently hiring for various roles, including operations technicians, software developers and managers.

The Benefits: The tech giant covers all the essentials (wellness and family support) in its benefits package along with "Googley Extras," which includes massage programs, ergonomic support, internet refurbishment and a company-paid mobile phone.

Apply Here

Apple

Who Should Apply: The company is currently looking to fill roles across several fields, including retail, software, hardware and machine learning. So, plenty of wiggle room in terms of skill sets.

The Benefits: If you can't stop buying Apple products, then join their team. Life will be less expensive. The company offers its employees deals on all "third-party accessories" as well as "thousands of other products and services."

Some perks will help you manage daily tasks like dinner reservations, pet sitters, shopping, personal travel, and financial advice.

Apply Here

Snapchat

Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire for a single position, a graphics engineer in Toronto, Ontario. So, you'll need strong computer science fundamentals.

The Benefits: Snapchat hooks its employees up in terms of health-related benefits, allowing them to cash in on gym discounts, and meditation classes.

Employees are also entitled to support during any adoption and surrogacy processes.

Apply Here

EY

Who Should Apply: EY is currently looking to fill a variety of roles, including law clerks, MDM developers, managers and tax technicians. Skillsets vary widely.

The Benefits: The comprehensive benefits offered by EY prioritize its employees' physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being.

To support mental health, the company provides a $5,000 benefit for employees and their eligible dependents and access to a digital therapy platform.

Apply Here

Imperial Oil

Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire an equipment inspector in Sarnia, Ontario. People with 3 or more years of experience performing "inspection activities in refinery/ petrochemical" are encouraged to apply.

The Benefits: Imperial Oil encourages its employees to participate in its Education Refund Program and utilize its relocation assistance services.

The latter offers a comprehensive package to cover "the majority of costs associated with a move."

"We also offer extensive resources to make the move easier, such as a home sale plan, checklists, and moving services," an excerpt from the company's website reads.

Apply Here

PetSmart

Who Should Apply: PetSmart is currently looking to fill several roles at its Canadian headquarters in Burlington, including a graphic designer and a digital marketing specialist.

The Benefits: If you're an animal lover, you'll dig this company's benefits package, which includes perks such as discounts on products, adoption assistance and free pet insurance.

Apply Here

Purdys Chocolatier

Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire several seasonal chocolate connoisseurs in Ontario right now, which would be great temporary work for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The Benefits: If chocolate cravings are the bane of your existence, working for Purdys Chocolatier could be your saving grace. The company offers its employees a generous 30% off on all its delights.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...