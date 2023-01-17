7 Google Jobs That Are Hiring In Ontario Right Now & You Don't Even Need A Degree
The tech giant isn't alumni-exclusive.
If you yearn to work in silicon valley, but can't secure a work visa, fear not, friend, these Google jobs in Ontario could be your ticket and they don't even require a degree, just practical experience.
Yup. Google is hiring for several positions in Ontario right now, with roles available from Waterloo to Toronto.
Job platform Glassdoor, which allows employees to rate where they work, holsters rave reviews for Google, with commenters praising the company's salaries and flexible day-to-day schedule.
If a tech career is your goal, look through these opportunities it could be the inspiration you need.
Technical Operations Integrated Circuit
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: If configuring complex components (networks, routers, hubs, bridges, switches and networking protocols) and participating in team projects sounds appealing to you, you'll thrive in this role.
Your day-to-day will be pretty hands-on, requiring you to install racks and regularly work with infrastructure at "the cutting-edge of computer technology."
No degree is required. However, you'll need equivalent practical experience working with operating systems and networking protocols.
Experience working with computer hardware is also preferred.
Senior Software Developer, Infrastructure, Google Cloud Data Management
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: This high-level position doesn't require a bachelor's degree, just equivalent practical experience. You will need at least 5 years of experience in developing software and a strong knowledge of programming languages and algorithms.
You'll also need three years of experience developing large-scale infrastructure and "testing, maintaining, or launching software products," as well as one year of experience with software design and architecture.
Your day-to-day will include working on specific projects that are critical to Google's needs. So, you'll need to be prepared to take on a lot of responsibility.
Senior Technical Program Manager, Compute Architecture and Miniaturization
Location: Kitchener, ON
Who Should Apply: No Bachelor's degree? No worries, as long as you have equivalent practical experience, which for this role means at least eight years of technical program management experience.
Interested applicants must be well-versed in developing camera modules, silicon, platform architecture, and display modules for consumer electronics applications.
"You'll work with stakeholders to plan requirements, identify risks, manage project schedules, and communicate clearly with cross-functional partners across the company," the job's description reads.
Analytical Lead, Large Customer Sales
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You don't need a degree to qualify for this exciting role, just equivalent practical experience. So, what does that look like?
This job requires at least eight years of experience in media analytics, advertising sales, digital media and marketing, consulting, or financial analysis.
Your day-to-day will see you perform analyses and uncover growth opportunities for business objectives. And you'll also need to be comfortable building your own client relationships with media and analytics stakeholders.
Web UI Lead Product Manager
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Another top role that doesn't require a diploma if you have equivalent practical experience. Of course, like the others, you'll need plenty of equivalent experience, with applicants needing at least ten years of experience in product management and consulting.
You'll also need five years of experience building and shipping technical products and two years of experience in people leadership.
Your day-to-day will include strategizing and inspiring your team, so strong leaders are necessary for this job.
Operations Technician, Data Center
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You'll need the equivalent practical experience of someone studying computer science or electronics in post-secondary and demonstrable knowledge of operating systems and networking protocols.
Applicants must also have security clearance from the Government of Canada for Protected B work sites and be able to speak and write in English fluently.
Student Researcher, BS, 2023
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: You don't need a degree to apply for this opportunity. However, you'll need to be working towards obtaining a Bachelor's in computer science, linguistics, statistics, biostatistics, applied mathematics, operations research, economics, or natural sciences.
"The Student Researcher Program offers more opportunities for research students to work on critical research projects at Google in a less structured way," the role's description reads.
