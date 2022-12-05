7 Google Jobs Available In Canada Right Now That You Don't Need A Degree To Apply For
You could make upwards of $100,000!
If you're looking for a new career, there are a bunch of Google jobs in Canada up for grabs right now. Even better, a degree isn't required for many of the roles.
Google is hiring across a range of positions in the country, with jobs in Ontario and Quebec and even remote work available.
According to job platform Glassdoor, many roles at Google have average salaries of upwards of $100,000, with many former employees rating the company as a great place to work.
Here are a few of the jobs currently on offer across the country, as well as what you'll need to be considered.
Administrative business partner, large customer sales
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The administrative business partner will be responsible for planning and managing team events and activities, ensure the execution of regularly scheduled meetings and an array of administrative tasks like calendar management and expense report tracking.
If you have two years of experience in administration handling things like facilities coordination or managing small-scale projects, this could be the role for you.
Senior optical developer, augmented reality
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: As a part of the Google Augmented Reality team, you'll be designing and prototyping small optical systems, collaborating with manufacturing engineers and developing test protocols, among other tasks.
Candidates for this role should have either a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent experience, as well as five years of experience working on the design and fabrication of imaging systems.
Senior UX researcher, Google Cloud
Location: Kitchener, ON/remote
Who Should Apply: On Google's UX team, you'll play an "integral part in gathering insights about the needs, attitudes, emotions, and behaviors" of people who use Google products to "inspire and inform design."
The User Experience Researcher will work with product managers and engineers to help them understand user needs and will be responsible for conducting research like field studies, interviews and workshops.
Qualifications for the role include a bachelor's degree in human-computer Interaction, cognitive science, statistics, psychology, anthropology, a related field, or equivalent experience, as well as five years of experience in an applied research setting, or something similar.
This position can be based in Kitchener, Ontario, or remotely anywhere in Canada.
Program manager, open source strategy, data analytics
Location: Montreal, QC/remote
Who Should Apply: The program manager will be responsible for supporting and coordinating projects, including managing schedules and working with stakeholders.
Requirements for the positions include five years of experience in open-source or developer technologies, as well as experience with open-source software development and open-source community engagement.
The position is based in Montreal, but can also be done remotely from anywhere in Canada.
Product manager, Chrome payments
Location: Montreal, QC, Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: The product manager will be responsible for contributing to a product strategy to "to build the next generation of payment capabilities for Chrome."
The role will involve working with stakeholders and partnering with teams across Chrome.
Qualifications include five years of experience with product management, as well as experience with product design and web platforms.
The successful candidate will be able to choose their preferred location between Waterloo and Montreal.
Technical account manager, Google Cloud customer experience
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Google's Cloud Customer Experience provides product expertise to Cloud customers, which is much of what this role will involve.
Specific duties include helping customers adopt Google Cloud, planning for customer events and launches and providing feedback to drive new Cloud feature development.
The role requires either a bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, a related technical field, or equivalent experience, in addition to three years of experience in a customer-facing role working with stakeholders and experience supporting customers in cloud operations.
Customer solutions developer, gTech Professional Services
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Google Technical Services (aka gTech) is a support and operations team that cares for Google's customers by solving problems and sharing user feedback.
As a customer solutions developer, you'd be tasked with finding solutions for business problems faced by advertisers and designing and presenting prototypes and demos of solutions to professionals.
For this role, candidates should have a bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent experience, as well as five years of experience with backend coding languages like Java and Python, experience working with technologies like JavaScript or HTML and experience in a customer-facing role.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.