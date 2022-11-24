These Are The Top Questions Canadians Asked Google In 2022 & Some Provinces Had It Rough
Yikes, Alberta.
What do you Google the most? Maybe you're among the thousands of people worldwide who Googled "how many ounces in a pound," or "how long to boil eggs" (both practical questions) this year, or maybe you were after something more fanciful with your searches, like one Canadian province.
As we near the end of 2022, gambling website Time2play looked at what Canadians wanted to learn the most this year and what they were asking Google to do it.
Time2play analyzed the most common "how to" Google searches in each province in the country, and while some regions were looking for practical tips, others were asking slightly stranger questions.
Across Canada, the most searched "how to" question was "how to play Wordle," with British Columbians, Manitobans, Quebecers, and residents of Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia all searching for this the most.
Wordle is a daily word game you can play on the New York Times' website where you have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. The game became extremely popular this year, so it's no wonder many Canadians were trying to find out how to play.
It looks like their searches paid off, as Canada's scores for the word game ranked in the top 20 in the world earlier this year.
In Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, the top "how to" searches were, unfortunately, bug-related, with the search "how to get rid of fruit flies" increasing by 4,000% in Newfoundland this year and the search "how to get rid of earwigs" (ew) increasing by 2,100%.
It seems that while other provinces were enjoying daily word games, Newfoundlanders and residents of P.E.I. were dealing with some unwelcome houseguests.
In Alberta, the most common "how to" search this year was, oddly, "how to make yourself puke."
"Perhaps Albertans weren’t feeling the best this year," says Time2play.
Even stranger, Ontario's most common "how to" search term — which hit a breakout record, according to Google Trends — was "how to draw a unicorn easy."
The Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon were not accounted for due to a lack of data, according to Time2play.
While it's unclear why Ontarians were so interested in creating simple drawings of unicorns this year, they seemed to be faring better than Alberta (yikes) and P.E.I. and Newfoundland (sorry guys), at least.