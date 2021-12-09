These Are The Top Questions Canadians Asked Google In 2021 & Yikes, It's Been A Rough Year
It's a pretty fascinating insight, really.
With the end of the year in sight, it’s a good time to stop, look back and reflect on everything that’s happened over the past 12 months.
The questions that Canadians Googled most in 2021 provide a fascinating insight into some of the most significant events of the year, as well as some of the standout figures and viral moments.
From the federal election and COVID-19 vaccine passports, to Prince Philip, Squid Game and that Bernie Sanders meme, here’s a look (in no particular order) at what we wanted to know about this year above all else.
Why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call an election?
Although Canadians weren’t scheduled to have a federal election in 2021, Justin Trudeau called a snap election back in August.
The move caused Canadians to ask a lot of questions, including “why?” and he was criticized by some for calling an election during a pandemic.
“The decisions your government makes right now will define the future your kids and grandkids grow up in," he said, at the time. "So, in this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn't want a say?"
Why were residential schools created?
This year saw the discovery of several unmarked gravesites at residential schools in Canada, prompting many people to ask Google, “Why were residential schools created?”
Among them was the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Additionally, in June, 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.
Why is it so hot in British Columbia?
It’s been a rough year for B.C. when it comes to the climate, as the province has been forced to deal with both destructive wildfires and major flooding.
It also got ridiculously hot, too, with one small village smashing all-time heat records multiple days in a row in June.
Temperatures neared 50 degrees on several occasions in Lytton this summer, likely prompting Canadians to ask Google, “why is it so hot in British Columbia?”
Why is Bernie Sanders a meme?
One of the standout moments from Joe Biden’s inauguration back in January actually had nothing to do with the American president at all.
Instead, independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stole the show with his mittens, snuggly coat and folding chair, as well as his socially distanced and grumpy-looking pose.
He instantly became a meme — and even Trudeau got in on the fun.
Why was Prince Philip not king?
In April, Prince Philip died at 99 years old.
It’s not clear whether this global event triggered a significant number of Canadians to ask Google, “Why was Prince Philip not king?” but the two are likely related.
Why is Squid Game so popular?
Ah, Squid Game.
Easily one of the most talked-about shows of 2021, Squid Game seemed to take over the world in September and October.
From real-life versions (yikes!) to themed escape rooms and viral billboards, it really did become a global phenomenon.
Season two is coming, by the way.
How to get a vaccine passport
Effective today, vaccination will be required for travellers who wish to board a plane or train in Canada, with limited exceptions. A valid #COVID19 molecular test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination. Learn more: http://ow.ly/5KVa30s19Qb\u00a0pic.twitter.com/gHmkPFET3q— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1638277328
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn’t go anywhere in 2021, although more and more Canadians got vaccinated and a number of new restrictions and measures came into effect.
This includes the federal government’s vaccine mandate for workers in several federally-operated industries, as well as passengers on federally-operated planes and trains.
To prove vaccination status, Canadians are required to download Canada’s version of a vaccine passport — hence this “how to!”
How to book a COVID vaccine
Among the top Google searches this year in Canada was also “How to book a COVID vaccine,” which shows that plenty of people were prepared to roll their sleeves up and get vaccinated.
How to watch the Oprah interview
In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah made serious waves worldwide, including in Canada.
So many people wanted to know how to watch the show and find out more about the huge revelations that were revealed during their chat.
How to get rid of a stuffy nose
Whether it’s related to COVID-19 or just the time of the year, having blocked up sinuses is not fun.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, a significant amount of Canadians were desperate to un-stuff their nose in 2021 and asked Google for tips and advice on doing so.
What would we do without you, Google?
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.