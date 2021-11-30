Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Being Updated Once Again Due To The Omicron Variant
"We're reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules can always change." 👇✈️
The federal government has revealed that Canada's travel restrictions will be updated once again, in response to rising concerns about the new Omicron variant.
In a press conference on Tuesday, November 30, officials announced three "immediate measures" that aim to prevent the spread of the new variant.
Now, three additional countries have been added to the list of places where travellers will face restrictions related to entering Canada. Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt have joined South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.
The health and safety of Canadians remains our priority. We are strengthening the measures announced last week to include: 1/3pic.twitter.com/upQmwrXb8V— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1638307382
Foreign nationals who have travelled to any of those three newly added countries in the 14 days prior to travel will not be permitted to enter Canada.
Those who have recently travelled to South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini will also be banned from entering Canada, as announced on November 26.
Also as of November 30, all air travellers entering Canada from any country other than the U.S. must take a COVID-19 test at the airport they land in, regardless of their vaccination status.
Those passengers must then self-isolate until a negative test result is received.
Unvaccinated travellers must continue to test and quarantine for a full 14 days as usual.
Canadian citizens and permanent residents who've been to any of the 10 countries, even if they are fully vaccinated, must be tested before entering Canada.
Upon entry, these travelers will face further stringent testing and quarantine measures. Foreign nationals who have travelled to these countries in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter Canada. 3/3— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1638307383
Travellers will no longer be permitted to take COVID-19 tests in any of the 10 countries listed. Instead, they are required to get tested in a third country before coming to Canada.
They will be tested again upon arrival in Canada and must wait in a designated quarantine facility until they have their test result. If it’s negative, fully vaccinated individuals will be able to isolate at home until their day-eight test also comes back negative.
Those who are unvaccinated must remain in a designated quarantine facility for all 14 days of quarantine.
Officials also confirmed that they’re prepared to extend this measure further, to include all travellers entering Canada via land and air.
"We're reminding Canadians that travel rules — and border rules, in particular — can always change," Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister of health, said during the conference.
These new restrictions come just days after the federal government announced initial changes to travel rules in relation to the "new, faster-spreading variant of concern [that] has been detected in southern Africa."
As of November 30, Canada's national vaccine passport for travel has also come into effect, which prevents unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers from boarding planes and federally-regulated trains.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- The WHO Says Omicron Is A 'Very High Global Risk' & Here's How ... ›
- Canada Is Introducing New Travel Restrictions Because Of A ... ›
- Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Just Changed & The Update Will ... ›