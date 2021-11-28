Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

The Omicron COVID-19 Variant Has Been Identified In These Countries & Some Borders Are Shut

It hasn't been detected in Canada as of yet.

The Omicron COVID-19 Variant Has Been Identified In These Countries & Borders Are Being Shut
Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime

The new COVID-19 virus variant Omicron has not yet been identified in Canada but has been detected in several countries outside of North America.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," said the World Health Organization on Friday, November 26. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other [variants of concern]."

The variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, 2021, says the agency.

According to the BBC, the Omicron variant has further been detected in European countries including the U.K., Germany, Belgium and Italy. There is also a suspected case in the Czech Republic.

It's also been discovered in Israel, Botswana and Hong Kong, says the news agency.

Several countries have imposed some kind of travel restriction, the most strict of which includes Israel banning all foreigners from entering the country.

On November 26, the Canadian government announced a ban on foreign nationals who have travelled to South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini in the last 14 days.

"For now, it is just these seven countries but we will constantly reevaluate and assess the list of those countries," said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

For Canadians and permanent residents who have travelled to those countries in the last 14 days, proof of a negative test must be presented for re-entry to Canada.

Regardless of vaccination status, they'll also be subject to testing immediately upon arrival as well as 8 days later, and will need to quarantine for 14 days. Those arriving by air will need to wait in a designated quarantine hotel until their arrival test comes back negative.

These restrictions are set to stay in place until January 31, 2022.

Despite these new rules, Canada's top doctor has said that it's difficult to keep a strain like Omicron out of the country.

"I don't think people should be surprised if we did get a detection," said Dr. Theresa Tam during the press conference on November 26.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Gas Prices In Canada Plummet In An 'Overreaction' To The Omicron COVID-19 Variant

It's down 11 cents a litre in some places!

Deymos | Dreamstime

Gas prices are plummeting across most of Canada due to an "overreaction" of a new COVID-19 variant being discovered, according to an analyst.

Gas prices analyst Dan McTeague announced to his 24.9K Twitter followers over the weekend that gas prices were set to drop by up to 11 cents a litre across almost all of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Dropping By 11 Cents A Litre & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

It's only expected to last a couple of days!

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

If you're waiting for the right time for Ontario gas prices to drop from their monumental highs, it's now.

According to gas prices analyst Dan McTeague, prices at the gas station have dropped up to 11 cents on Sunday, November 28 in cities across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Dr. Tam Says The New Omicron Variant Hasn't Been Found In Canada Yet But It Could Happen

The top doc noted that it's "very difficult" to keep the virus out even with travel restrictions in place.

Jakayla Toney | Unsplash

With the recent discovery of the new Omicron variant, Canada's top doctor has revealed that it hasn't been detected in this country but it could happen even with new travel restrictions in place.

During a COVID-19 update on November 26, Dr. Theresa Tam said that provincial laboratories have searched for the variant but haven't found any detection to date, which means "there are no indications of the variant's presence in Canada."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Changing Again & This Update Will Affect Almost Everyone

Get ready, Canada! 👇✈️

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are getting yet another significant update and this time, the changes will impact almost everyone.

From Tuesday, November 30, the way we travel inside Canada, and internationally, will change.

Keep Reading Show less