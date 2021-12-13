Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

9 Ontario Sports Teams Have Been Linked To An Omicron Outbreak & Are High Risk

"There are over 500 high-risk contacts."

9 Ontario Sports Teams Have Been Linked To An Omicron Outbreak & Are High Risk
Google Maps

Nine sports teams in Ontario have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Omicron variant, with more than 500 people now at risk of exposure.

In a press release on Monday, December 13, the Region of Waterloo confirmed four cases of the Omicron variant among residents and said nine sports teams have either suspected or confirmed cases.

"There are over 500 high-risk contacts associated with these sports teams' cases and clusters," the release reads. "The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario."

According to CTV News, the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said most of the cases are from hockey and baseball teams, and many associated with the cluster are between 5 and 11 years old. Dr. Wang also noted that the teams have been travelling.

On December 11, the Region of Waterloo reported there was a "strong probability" two hockey teams were facing an Omicron outbreak, with 31 cases of COVID-19 linked to hockey tournaments attended by the Cambridge Roadrunners and the Hespeler Shamrocks earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 20 cases had been linked to a tournament attended by the Roadrunners near Markham, and 11 cases have been linked to one attended by the Shamrocks in London.

According to the release, four of the COVID-19 cases on the Shamrocks, and one on the Roadrunners, screened positive for a marker that reportedly "increases the likelihood that it's the Omicron variant."

Players from both teams have been advised to stay at home and quarantine until the test results are confirmed.

Region of Waterloo Public Health disclosed that while it's still waiting on results from the whole genomic sequencing, it's likely the clusters are linked to Omicron.

"We know that the best defense against COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and follow public health precautions. At this time of heightened risk, we are also advising residents to reduce non-essential social contacts," Dr. Wang added in the press release.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Top Doctor Has A Warning For Ontarians After 'Upsurge Of Omicron' In The Province

She singled out sports and workplace parties.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Canada's top doctor is advising Ontarians to take more precautionary measures as the Omicron variant experiences an "upsurge" in the province.

In a press conference on Monday, December 13, Dr. Theresa Tam answered questions about public health and safety, such as her thoughts on the Governor-General recently canceling a trip to Hamilton as COVID-19 concerns were on the rise.

Keep Reading Show less

Queen's University Is Cancelling IRL Exams Until 2022 As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Students

Exams will be moved online, and those that can't will be pushed into next year.

@queensuniversity | Instagram

If you're a Queen's University student, your exams could be pushed back until the new year — for better or for worse.

Queen's announced in a press release on December 12 that all in-person exams in Kingston will be cancelled "effective immediately" due to "rising cases of COVID-19" within the school's student population.

Keep Reading Show less

Many Ontarians Can Now Book Their Booster Doses But The Website Has Some Issues

A resident reported that it took around an hour to book.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Several Ontarians across the province become eligible to book their COVID-19 booster doses on Monday, but apparently, the website isn't working as it should be.

As of December 13 at 8 a.m., Ontarians 50 years and older are eligible to book an appointment for their third dose.

Keep Reading Show less

Feds Say Travelling Outside Of Canada Right Now Should Be 'A Serious Alarm Bell'

Travellers have also been told to "expect delays and hassles" at the airport.👇

@yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has warned travellers that it's pretty risky to take a trip abroad right now, describing the COVID-19 situation elsewhere as “both risky and unstable."

Speaking on Friday, December 10, federal officials spoke about Canada’s latest travel requirements and warned that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could make travelling during the holidays a little more difficult.

Keep Reading Show less