9 Ontario Sports Teams Have Been Linked To An Omicron Outbreak & Are High Risk
"There are over 500 high-risk contacts."
Nine sports teams in Ontario have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Omicron variant, with more than 500 people now at risk of exposure.
In a press release on Monday, December 13, the Region of Waterloo confirmed four cases of the Omicron variant among residents and said nine sports teams have either suspected or confirmed cases.
"There are over 500 high-risk contacts associated with these sports teams' cases and clusters," the release reads. "The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario."
According to CTV News, the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said most of the cases are from hockey and baseball teams, and many associated with the cluster are between 5 and 11 years old. Dr. Wang also noted that the teams have been travelling.
On December 11, the Region of Waterloo reported there was a "strong probability" two hockey teams were facing an Omicron outbreak, with 31 cases of COVID-19 linked to hockey tournaments attended by the Cambridge Roadrunners and the Hespeler Shamrocks earlier this month.
As of Saturday, 20 cases had been linked to a tournament attended by the Roadrunners near Markham, and 11 cases have been linked to one attended by the Shamrocks in London.
According to the release, four of the COVID-19 cases on the Shamrocks, and one on the Roadrunners, screened positive for a marker that reportedly "increases the likelihood that it's the Omicron variant."
Players from both teams have been advised to stay at home and quarantine until the test results are confirmed.
Region of Waterloo Public Health disclosed that while it's still waiting on results from the whole genomic sequencing, it's likely the clusters are linked to Omicron.
"We know that the best defense against COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and follow public health precautions. At this time of heightened risk, we are also advising residents to reduce non-essential social contacts," Dr. Wang added in the press release.
