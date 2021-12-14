Trending Tags

covid-19 vaccine

Head Of Ontario's Science Table Calls For More Restrictions Due To Omicron Surge

"If we want to avoid even harsher restrictions, we need to react swiftly now," he says.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

An Ontario epidemiologist says the province should get ready to tighten restrictions as cases of the Omicron variant continue to pop up across the province.

On Monday morning, Dr. Peter Jüni, the director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told CTV that people should not embrace "the myth" that the rapidly spreading variant only causes mild illness.

"This is historical. This is unprecedented. This week Omicron will become the dominant variant in the province," Dr. Jüni said. "People cannot imagine the sheer scale of what we are talking about here. It is really challenging."

He told CTV News Ottawa that "we also need to be ready, you know, for more restrictions. We can't hold the ship otherwise."

"We won't be able to keep this amount of reopening that we have right now, we need to be aware of that," Dr. Jüni said. "If we want to avoid even harsher restrictions, we need to react swiftly now and go back a little bit with our reopening somewhere between the original Step 3 or Step 2."

Dr. Jüni told Narcity the Omicron variant is "considerably more transmissible" than others seen so far.

"It can infect so many people in a very short timeframe that our health care system could struggle again," he said. "So we need to get ready here, we need to up our game, immunity-wise. Third doses for those who are eligible already, more first and second doses, rapid rollout of vaccines in children 5 to 11 — all of that holds. But we also just need to reconsider how we handle the Christmas holidays, etc., and we need a little bit more restrictions, we need a little bit less contact, a little bit less potential for transmission of the virus, during the next few months."

The Ontario government said it would be pausing its reopening indefinitely in a news release on December 7, and won't be lifting capacity limits as originally planned due to rising concerns about the new variant.

"This variant here is so absolutely infectious now... This will reach every single person. Statistically speaking, there will be very few lucky ones," Jüni told CTV.

"Once everybody has reached immunity, the game probably will change a bit. I would expect 2022, somewhere in spring, to change, but first, we need to get there, and right now, it grows very explosively."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's COVID-19 Booster Doses Will Be Available To People 18+ Even Sooner Now

You can book your third dose next week!

Premier of Ontario | Youtube

The entirety of the province's adult population will now be eligible for an Ontario COVID-19 booster shot next week.

According to the Ontario government, individuals ages 18 and over will officially be able to schedule their third dose appointments starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Are Being Given Out In Toronto Today & Here's Where

You can get a free test ahead of the holidays.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

A Toronto-based healthcare company is stepping up to help ease concerns over the Omicron variant during the holiday season by offering free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Twitter users revealed on Wednesday that Switch Health, located at 901 Eglinton Ave West, was giving away free rapid tests to members of the public in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Universities & Schools Getting Ready To Move Back To Remote Learning In January

The TDSB is telling students to take their belongings home with them over Christmas.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime @yorkuniversity | Instagram

Ontario universities and schools are preparing to head back to remote learning in January 2022 amid growing COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

McMaster University, York University and the Toronto District School Board have all set plans in motion for remote learning in the new year.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Extending Its Mask Mandate & Other COVID-19 Bylaws Until April

The extension follows increased concern about the Omicron variant.

Natasha Herbert | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Toronto City Council approved the extension of COVID-19 bylaws on Wednesday, and it looks like residents won't be going maskless in public indoor spaces until at least April 2022.

An extension for Toronto's mandatory mask bylaw and the COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings, were recommended by Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, Toronto's acting medical officer of health, due to current COVID-19 trends.

Keep Reading Show less