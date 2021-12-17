Some Toronto Restaurants Are Starting To Close Indoor Dining Over Omicron Concerns
"With so much uncertainty surrounding Omicron out there, closing indoor dining feels right to me."
The Omicron variant is a growing cause of concern in Ontario, and restaurants are beginning to take matters into their own hands.
Two restaurants in Toronto have already closed indoor dining in response to the variant, even though the Ontario government has not imposed any new restrictions on restaurants.
Honest Weight, a seafood restaurant on Dundas Street West, announced it was closing its indoor dining on Instagram on Tuesday due to the "uncertainty surrounding Omicron."
"Starting this Wednesday, Honest Weight will limit its business to take-out and retail only. With so much uncertainty surrounding Omicron out there, closing indoor dining feels right to me. This was a very difficult decision to make. I hope this will be as brief as possible and that it will allow our staff time to get their booster shots. Sincere apologies to those of you who have made reservations - we will make it up to you!" reads the caption of the post.
Greta Solomon's, a french restaurant on Queen Street East, followed suit and announced the closure of indoor dining on December 16.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the restaurant said it was closing indoor dining "effective immediately" until January 18 "in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant" and that afterwards, it would "re-evaluate the situation."
"This is not the way that we were anticipating our lead up to the holidays but we feel that it is the most ethical thing to do," reads the statement.
The restaurant will still be open for takeout and curbside pick-up, and to sweeten the deal, they're offering 25% off takeout wine.
"You have been so supportive and wonderful throughout this time and we know that you understand and respect our decision," the restaurant said.